SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

Mr. Scarlett Johansson!

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend
Saturday Night Live golden boy Colin Jost is ready to make Orlando laugh.

The SNL head writer is most notable for his stint co-hosting the show’s signature “Weekend Update” segment alongside Michael Che, but Jost’s experience at SNL began when he was just 22, and since then he has been the recipient of five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards, along with receiving 12 Emmy nominations for his writing on the show.

A powerhouse comedian and a compelling storyteller, Jost also released a memoir, A Very Punchable Face, back in July 2020. If all of this doesn’t have you convinced, his attending Harvard during the creation of Facebook and being married to Scarlett Johansson should be more than enough to reassure you that he definitely has some interesting tales to share.

8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$199.

Event Details
Colin Jost

Colin Jost

Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$199
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

8 events 180 articles


