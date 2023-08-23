SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

golden boy Colin Jost is ready to make Orlando laugh.Thehead writer is most notable for his stint co-hosting the show’s signature “Weekend Update” segment alongside Michael Che, but Jost’s experience atbegan when he was just 22, and since then he has been the recipient of five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards, along with receiving 12 Emmy nominations for his writing on the show.A powerhouse comedian and a compelling storyteller, Jost also released a memoir,, back in July 2020. If all of this doesn’t have you convinced, his attending Harvard during the creation of Facebook and being married to Scarlett Johansson should be more than enough to reassure you that he definitely has some interesting tales to share.