SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

The SNL head writer is most notable for his stint co-hosting the show’s signature “Weekend Update” segment alongside Michael Che, but Jost’s experience at SNL began when he was just 22, and since then he has been the recipient of five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards, along with receiving 12 Emmy nominations for his writing on the show.
A powerhouse comedian and a compelling storyteller, Jost also released a memoir, A Very Punchable Face, back in July 2020. If all of this doesn’t have you convinced, his attending Harvard during the creation of Facebook and being married to Scarlett Johansson should be more than enough to reassure you that he definitely has some interesting tales to share.
8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$199.
Event Details
Location Details
