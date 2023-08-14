SeaWorld Orlando hosts coaster challenge to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opened this spring.
SeaWorld Orlando is inviting thrill-seekers to take part in a coaster challenge ahead of National Roller Coaster Day.
To honor the day and celebrate the love of roller coasters, SeaWorld's Coaster Capital Challenge happens Aug. 16.
Guests ready to take up the challenge can face all seven of the park's coasters: Kraken, Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Ice Breaker, Mako, Super Grover's Box Car Derby and the park's newest addition, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster
The first 400 guests to accept the challenge will receive exclusive lanyards that double as a complimentary Quick Queue pass for each coaster at the park.
SeaWorld's annual passholders are also invited to participate in behind-the-scenes tours of Mako Wednesday. There is limited availability for tours, which start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., SeaWorld said. Reservations can be made at the park's SkyTower Tour Desk.
