SeaWorld Orlando hosts coaster challenge to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day

The first 400 guests to accept the challenge will receive exclusive Quick Queue lanyards

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opened this spring. - Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opened this spring.
SeaWorld Orlando is inviting thrill-seekers to take part in a coaster challenge ahead of National Roller Coaster Day.

To honor the day and celebrate the love of roller coasters, SeaWorld's Coaster Capital Challenge happens Aug. 16.

Guests ready to take up the challenge can face all seven of the park's coasters: Kraken, Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Ice Breaker, Mako, Super Grover's Box Car Derby and the park's newest addition, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

The first 400 guests to accept the challenge will receive exclusive lanyards that double as a complimentary Quick Queue pass for each coaster at the park.

SeaWorld's annual passholders are also invited to participate in behind-the-scenes tours of Mako Wednesday. There is limited availability for tours, which start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., SeaWorld said. Reservations can be made at the park's SkyTower Tour Desk.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Theater review: ‘Lizzie’ subverts audience expectations with satirical glee

By Seth Kubersky

Nicole Visco gives goosebumps as Lizzie Borden in "Lizzie: The Rock Musical"

College Park vintage spot Warehaus celebrates anniversary this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Warehaus in College Park throws an anniversary do this weekend

ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

By Chelsea Zukowski

ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Orlando Public Library hosts a ‘Boombox Block Party’ do-it-yourself building session

By Matthew Moyer

Build your own boombox at the library this weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

By McKenna Schueler

Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week

Amid a series of deaths, departures and devastating losses, take a moment to appreciate the cathartic benefits of blowing shit up

By Seth Kubersky

Universal lets you blast the crap out of Minions at Villain-Con

Mayhem on Mills gets ready to [redacted] at Tuffy’s Music Box

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem champion Sawyer Wreck mid-headbutt
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us