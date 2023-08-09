Orlando Public Library hosts a ‘Boombox Block Party’ do-it-yourself building session

The Melrose Center’s FabLab and Melrose Audio folks will lead a very hands-on instructional session on building a boombox from scratch. Attendees will work in teams to build a custom portable stereo “from the boards up,” with Melrose experts pitching in as needed. The only drawback is that you can’t take it home at the end, but sometimes the process is more important than the product, y’see.
2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, Orlando Public Library, 101 E Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed