Orlando Public Library hosts a ‘Boombox Block Party’ do-it-yourself building session

Rock the block (well, as long as you’re in the library)

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Build your own boombox at the library this weekend - Photo coourtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo coourtesy Wikimedia Commons
Build your own boombox at the library this weekend
Even if you’re [shudder] not old enough to have directly experienced the distinct pleasures of the portable stereo system that was the boombox, surely you’ve drunk deeply of iconic shots of the likes of Run DMC, the Clash and even a young John Cusack defiantly hoisting one aloft. Well, now you’ll have the chance to build your own, courtesy of the Orlando Public Library downtown.

The Melrose Center’s FabLab and Melrose Audio folks will lead a very hands-on instructional session on building a boombox from scratch. Attendees will work in teams to build a custom portable stereo “from the boards up,” with Melrose experts pitching in as needed. The only drawback is that you can’t take it home at the end, but sometimes the process is more important than the product, y’see.

2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, Orlando Public Library, 101 E Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.
Event Details

Boombox Block Party: A FabLab and Audio Joint

Sun., Aug. 13, 2 p.m.

Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Orlando Public Library

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

407-835-7323

11 events 39 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Casselberry Art House unveils new ‘Common Threads’ group art show

By Jessica Bryce Young

The work of Brittney Fucheck is featured in 'Common Threads'

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

The hosts of the ‘Stuff You Should Know’ podcast bring their act to Steinmetz Hall

By Bellanee Plaza

The hosts of the ‘Stuff You Should Know’ podcast bring their act to Steinmetz Hall

Disney's World Princess Week to bring treats and a royal ball this year

By Sarah Castillo

Disney's World Princess Week to bring treats and a royal ball this year

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

By McKenna Schueler

Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week

Amid a series of deaths, departures and devastating losses, take a moment to appreciate the cathartic benefits of blowing shit up

By Seth Kubersky

Universal lets you blast the crap out of Minions at Villain-Con

Mayhem on Mills gets ready to [redacted] at Tuffy’s Music Box

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem champion Sawyer Wreck mid-headbutt
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us