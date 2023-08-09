Orlando Public Library hosts a ‘Boombox Block Party’ do-it-yourself building session

Photo coourtesy Wikimedia Commons Build your own boombox at the library this weekend

Location Details Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown 407-835-7323

Even if you’re [] not old enough to have directly experienced the distinct pleasures of the portable stereo system that was the boombox, surely you’ve drunk deeply of iconic shots of the likes of Run DMC, the Clash and even a young John Cusack defiantly hoisting one aloft. Well, now you’ll have the chance to build your own, courtesy of the Orlando Public Library downtown.The Melrose Center’s FabLab and Melrose Audio folks will lead a very hands-on instructional session on building a boombox from scratch. Attendees will work in teams to build a custom portable stereo “from the boards up,” with Melrose experts pitching in as needed. The only drawback is that you can’t take it home at the end, but sometimes the process is more important than the product, y’see.