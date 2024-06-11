Orlando Museum of Art holds free event combining visual art, science and cinema this month

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Museum of Art OMA opens its doors for free later this month

Locla art enthusiasts can enjoy free admission to the Orlando Museum of Art this month, as part of an event hosted through the Access for All program.The Orlando Museum of Art, in partnership with Orlando Science Center and Enzian Theater, holds Access for All every third Thursday of every month. Each one features live performances and guided tours, often in collaboration with local arts organizations.This month's event, which takes place Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., caters also to cinema connoisseursscience fans.Orlando Science Center brings STEM-centric Primary and Secondary Family Nights to the museum. The Enzian, meanwhile, will offer up a free screening of— a 1962, black-and-white sci-fi flick — as part of the local cinema’s La CinOMAthéque collaboration with the museum. Meanwhile, the museum itself is hosting the Florida Prize showcase of adventurous new Florida visual artists.Access for All kicked off in January with funding from the Art Bridges Foundation — a nonprofit that partners with American art museums for financial and programming support. The Orlando Museum of Art is one of 64 museums participating in the foundation’s pilot Access for All program, a three-year project to decrease financial barriers to art outreach.The museum also hopes to limit transportation barriers. SunRail riders can present their ticket at the museum’s Visitor Information desk to receive complimentary fare to and from the museum from AdventHealth Station to the next Access for All event.“Our mission is to create a space where the arts can be universally enjoyed and experienced,” said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art, in a release. “We are grateful to have a partner in the Art Bridges Foundation to provide the opportunity for all individuals and families to engage with our exhibitions and programs."