BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando Museum of Art holds free event combining visual art, science and cinema this month

Museum to partner with Orlando Science Center, Enzian on Access for All program

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 6:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge OMA opens its doors for free later this month - Photo via Orlando Museum of Art
Photo via Orlando Museum of Art
OMA opens its doors for free later this month
Locla art enthusiasts can enjoy free admission to the Orlando Museum of Art this month, as part of an event hosted through the Access for All program.

The Orlando Museum of Art, in partnership with Orlando Science Center and Enzian Theater, holds Access for All every third Thursday of every month. Each one features live performances and guided tours, often in collaboration with local arts organizations.

This month's event, which takes place Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., caters also to cinema connoisseurs and science fans.

Orlando Science Center brings STEM-centric Primary and Secondary Family Nights to the museum. The Enzian, meanwhile, will offer up a free screening of La Jetée — a 1962, black-and-white sci-fi flick — as part of the local cinema’s La CinOMAthéque collaboration with the museum. Meanwhile, the museum itself is hosting the Florida Prize showcase of adventurous new Florida visual artists.

Access for All kicked off in January with funding from the Art Bridges Foundation — a nonprofit that partners with American art museums for financial and programming support. The Orlando Museum of Art is one of 64 museums participating in the foundation’s pilot Access for All program, a three-year project to decrease financial barriers to art outreach.

The museum also hopes to limit transportation barriers. SunRail riders can present their ticket at the museum’s Visitor Information desk to receive complimentary fare to and from the museum from AdventHealth Station to the next Access for All event.

“Our mission is to create a space where the arts can be universally enjoyed and experienced,” said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art, in a release. “We are grateful to have a partner in the Art Bridges Foundation to provide the opportunity for all individuals and families to engage with our exhibitions and programs."

Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

omart.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

New drone show, glow-in-the-dark pool parties coming to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

By Chelsea Zukowski

Gaylord Palms Resort debuts new drone show and more

Comedy royalty Marlon Wayans performs stand-up in Orlando for three nights this week

By Sarah Lynott

Comedian Marlon Wayans plays Orlando for three nights

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

By Houda Eletr

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Clue' captures the madcap spirit of the board game-based cult film

By Seth Kubersky

Three women in formal evening attire are seated on a 1950’s-style brown couch. Three men in suits stand directly behind them. Each person is holding a murder weapon up in the air, looking at it.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us