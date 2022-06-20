VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Magic hosts free 2022 NBA Draft party at Amway Center Thursday

Magic fans, this is for you all

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge - ORLANDO MAGIC/TWITTER
Orlando Magic/Twitter

The Orlando Magic have a unique opportunity to help the seemingly always struggling product on the court in this year's draft. They'd like to celebrate that potential with a free fan party during the first round.

The party will be held (where else?) at the Amway Center. Outside of big screens to take in the news, the party will feature skills and drills activity on the court, trivia, food specials, and discounts on team shop merchandise.

For the young (and young-at-heart), Stuff The Magic Dragon will be on hand to meet with fans and snap photos.

It all kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Draft Day. Although the event is open to the public, a free ticket is required for entry. To download your ticket, head here.

