Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge ORLANDO MAGIC/TWITTER
Orlando Magic/Twitter

The Orlando Magic will pick first in the NBA draft for the first time since 2004.

The draw was held under the NBA's lottery system and Orlando's number was called in the coveted first spot. In spite of a seemingly endless stream of mediocre to downright bad years, it's been quite a while since Orlando landed the No. 1 pick.

To give you an idea of how long it's been since the Magic picked first, the last time they selected first they chose Dwight Howard. Howard had foregone college to enter the draft and was just 18 years old.

The Magic had the highest odds overall of landing the number one pick, but it was no sure thing at 14%. Orlando landed two picks in the first round of the draft last year, selecting Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Orlando Magic fans react to team's incredible NBA draft night

Orlando Magic fans react to team's incredible NBA draft night
The Magic will be followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings. From that point on, lottery-eligible teams are slotted by their win-loss record. The NBA Draft starts on June 23.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

