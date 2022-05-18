Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

click to enlarge Orlando Magic/Twitter

The Orlando Magic will pick first in the NBA draft for the first time since 2004.The draw was held under the NBA's lottery system and Orlando's number was called in the coveted first spot. In spite of a seemingly endless stream of mediocre to downright bad years, it's been quite a while since Orlando landed the No. 1 pick.To give you an idea of how long it's been since the Magic picked first, the last time they selected first they chose Dwight Howard. Howard had foregone college to enter the draft and was just 18 years old.The Magic had the highest odds overall of landing the number one pick, but it was no sure thing at 14%. Orlando landed two picks in the first round of the draft last year, selecting Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.The Magic will be followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings. From that point on, lottery-eligible teams are slotted by their win-loss record. The NBA Draft starts on June 23.