Orlando Fringe confirms new Out Fest dates following flooding issues

The three-day festival was originally scheduled to take place June 27 through 30, during Pride Month. But a water leak at Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street forced the organization to postpone.
Orlando Fringe announced this week the festival will be moved to Sept. 20 through 22.
There will also be a preview show hosted Sept. 19 featuring P. Sparkle as host of a “Truth or Dare Game Show” in which performers from each of the festival’s shows will compete for audience approval.
P. Sparkle, formerly known as Pepe, is a frequent performer at Sak Comedy Lab, Fringe and other Central Florida arts venues.
Tickets are available for the preview show as well as the events hosted by the seven other performers featured throughout the weekend. Each show takes place at the ArtSpace main stage and costs $15 per ticket.
The show schedule includes:
JUST B
One-man autobiographical show featuring Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 p.m. Sept. 21
Tickets $15
Revelations: Who Speaks for God?
Play written by Rollins College student Angelisse Perez about challenging religious oppression
9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15
The Center Orlando Presents: A Big Gay Variety Show
Variety show featuring queer Orlando stand-up comics, singers and dancers, hosted by LGBTQ+ Center Orlando Director George Wallace
10:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Tickets $15
Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+
Family-friendly puppet musical about understanding queer identity
1 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15
The Odd Ball
Variety show featuring drag, burlesque, cabaret and skit performances
2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and6 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15
Bi Bi Bi
Five-part exploration of bisexual and pansexual perspectives
4 p.m. Sept. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15
Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark (Featuring Addison Taylor) 18+
Adult drag story hour benefitting The Center Orlando
10:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Tickets $15
