Orlando Fringe confirms new Out Fest dates following flooding issues

The three-day festival will feature exclusively LGBTQ+ themed performances

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 11:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe confirms new Out Fest dates following flooding issues
photo by Seth Kubersky
Orlando Fringe Festival has faced low attendance numbers, criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis and flooding damage, all since May. But it hasn’t stopped rolling ahead with plans for its next big event: the first-ever Out Fest.

The three-day festival was originally scheduled to take place June 27 through 30, during Pride Month. But a water leak at Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street forced the organization to postpone.

Orlando Fringe announced this week the festival will be moved to Sept. 20 through 22.

There will also be a preview show hosted Sept. 19 featuring P. Sparkle as host of a “Truth or Dare Game Show” in which performers from each of the festival’s shows will compete for audience approval.

P. Sparkle, formerly known as Pepe, is a frequent performer at Sak Comedy Lab, Fringe and other Central Florida arts venues.

Tickets are available for the preview show as well as the events hosted by the seven other performers featured throughout the weekend. Each show takes place at the ArtSpace main stage and costs $15 per ticket.
The show schedule includes:

JUST B
One-man autobiographical show featuring Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 p.m. Sept. 21
Tickets $15

Revelations: Who Speaks for God?
Play written by Rollins College student Angelisse Perez about challenging religious oppression
9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15

The Center Orlando Presents: A Big Gay Variety Show
Variety show featuring queer Orlando stand-up comics, singers and dancers, hosted by LGBTQ+ Center Orlando Director George Wallace
10:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Tickets $15

Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+
Family-friendly puppet musical about understanding queer identity
1 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15

The Odd Ball
Variety show featuring drag, burlesque, cabaret and skit performances
2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and6 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15

Bi Bi Bi
Five-part exploration of bisexual and pansexual perspectives
4 p.m. Sept. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Tickets $15

Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark (Featuring Addison Taylor) 18+
Adult drag story hour benefitting The Center Orlando
10:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Tickets $15

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

All the best Halloween events returning to Orlando theme parks in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

All the best Halloween events returning to Orlando theme parks in 2024

Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

By Zoey W. Thomas

Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

Sampaguita to offer buy-one, get-one scoops for National Ice Cream Day

By Zoey W. Thomas

Sampaguita to offer buy-one, get-one scoops for National Ice Cream Day

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us