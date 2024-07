Orlando Fringe confirms new Out Fest dates following flooding issues

click to enlarge photo by Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Festival has faced low attendance numbers, criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis and flooding damage, all since May. But it hasn’t stopped rolling ahead with plans for its next big event: the first-ever Out Fest.The three-day festival was originally scheduled to take place June 27 through 30, during Pride Month. But a water leak at Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street forced the organization to postpone.Orlando Fringe announced this week the festival will be moved to Sept. 20 through 22.There will also be a preview show hosted Sept. 19 featuring P. Sparkle as host of a “Truth or Dare Game Show” in which performers from each of the festival’s shows will compete for audience approval.P. Sparkle, formerly known as Pepe, is a frequent performer at Sak Comedy Lab, Fringe and other Central Florida arts venues.Tickets are available for the preview show as well as the events hosted by the seven other performers featured throughout the weekend. Each show takes place at the ArtSpace main stage and costs $15 per ticket.The show schedule includes:One-man autobiographical show featuring Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 p.m. Sept. 21Tickets $15Play written by Rollins College student Angelisse Perez about challenging religious oppression9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22Tickets $15Variety show featuring queer Orlando stand-up comics, singers and dancers, hosted by LGBTQ+ Center Orlando Director George Wallace10:30 p.m. Sept. 20Tickets $15Family-friendly puppet musical about understanding queer identity1 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22Tickets $15Variety show featuring drag, burlesque, cabaret and skit performances2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and6 p.m. Sept. 22Tickets $15Five-part exploration of bisexual and pansexual perspectives4 p.m. Sept. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22Tickets $15Adult drag story hour benefitting The Center Orlando10:30 p.m. Sept. 21Tickets $15