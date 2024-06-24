Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Fringe/Facebook
Substantial flooding and water damage at downtown Orlando's Fringe ArtSpace has affected theater festivals, the organization announced.
The upcoming Orlando Out Fest, originally scheduled for June 27 to 30, will be rescheduled. The Fringe team has not yet released the new date.
The Pride-themed festival will celebrate LGBTQIA-related stories, artists and history. The four-day festival is set to be filled with gay cowboys, drag-queen storytelling, stand-up comedy and more.
The Latin American Festival of Performing Arts, set for June 17 to 23, was relocated to Winter Park’s Trinity Preparatory School of Florida.
The Fringe team announced it has been working to reschedule the Orlando Out Fest, as the former dates and times have been scratched due to the severe water damage.
The team has suggested that guests donate money
spent on tickets to the artists affected.
