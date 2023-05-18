Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza (Kayla Rose Ginty) quests to restore justice to her four-color city in writer-director Christine Sells’ promising postmodern pop allegory about self-acceptance.Liza’s adventure is narrated by her alter ego Jules (composer-lyricist Kai Anderson), a shy comics-loving student whose anxiety over homecoming and his gender identity leads him to isolate himself from his friends (David Gaztambide, Jadyn Koneski, Roman Ricardo, and Chad Sell).Anderson’s music, which mixes ’80s-style hair metal with 8-bit chiptunes, is far better than the average original Fringe rock opera. The lyrics are somewhat are repetitive, tending to reiterate exposition instead of the pushing plot forward, but the score has a good variety of styles and some rich harmonies, and Liza’s “Echo of My Guitar” anthem has a melodic hook as catchy as anything in U2’smusical.In the titular role, Ginty wields her electric guitar with gusto against her musical rogues gallery; she’s saddled with an awful red wig, but overcomes it with her powerful voice and passionate performance.The finale’s climactic revelation comes across as a bit toobut its heart is certainly in the right place.is a fresh, promising work filled with solid musical and dramatic ideas that’s still rough around the edges, and just needs some more polish to bring out its potential.McNair Productions_____