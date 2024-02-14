'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' brings a two-week run of glitz and glam to the Dr. Phillips Center

You'll be saying “oui oui oui” all the way home

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 11:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' brings a two-week run of glitz and glam to the Dr. Phillips Center

“Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista” … Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens at the Dr. Phillips Center Tuesday as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2024 season.

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical runs in the Walt Disney Theater for two weeks (through March 3). Ever since Moulin Rouge! hit Broadway in 2019, the musical has taken audiences by storm with dazzling costumes and award-winning choreography.

Based on the Baz Luhrmann movie that nabbed nominations for 129 awards after it was released in the early 2000s, the stage musical takes a new approach to the hedonistic world of Moulin Rouge but includes the same glitzy and glammy aesthetic. Featuring over 70 pop hits of the last century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will have you tapping your toes and saying “oui oui oui” all the way home.

The Dr. Phillips Center is also hosting an art contest for high school-age artists in honor of the musical’s bohemian values: Submissions based on “truth,” “beauty,” “freedom” or “love” will be displayed in the Dr. Phillips Center lobby for the musical’s full run, and the top two artists will even score tickets to the musical.

Feb. 20-March 3 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Event Details
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Feb. 20-March 3

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze headlines the Kia Center Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Bargatze headlines the Kia Center Saturday

Peace, Love + Vans rolls back into Central Florida for a vanlife weekender

By Sarah Harwell

Peace, Love & Vans rolls back into Central Florida this weekend

Gemma Correll and Pinkie Orlando want you to be 'Best Fiends Forever' on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

Gemma Correll and Pinkie want to be your best fiends

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Also in Arts + Culture

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company SPONSORED CONTENT

By OW Promo

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us