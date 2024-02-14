'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' brings a two-week run of glitz and glam to the Dr. Phillips Center

“Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista” …opens at the Dr. Phillips Center Tuesday as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2024 season.The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical runs in the Walt Disney Theater for two weeks (through March 3). Ever sincehit Broadway in 2019, the musical has taken audiences by storm with dazzling costumes and award-winning choreography.Based on the Baz Luhrmann movie that nabbed nominations for 129 awards after it was released in the early 2000s, the stage musical takes a new approach to the hedonistic world of Moulin Rouge but includes the same glitzy and glammy aesthetic. Featuring over 70 pop hits of the last century,will have you tapping your toes and saying “oui oui oui” all the way home.The Dr. Phillips Center is also hosting an art contest for high school-age artists in honor of the musical’s bohemian values: Submissions based on “truth,” “beauty,” “freedom” or “love” will be displayed in the Dr. Phillips Center lobby for the musical’s full run, and the top two artists will even score tickets to the musical.