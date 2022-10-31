ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 5:40 pm

click to enlarge Katt Williams - Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Katt Williams

Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour".

Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances.

The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with more information available on the Addition Financial Arena website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

Orlando horror author Owl Goingback takes on Werewolf by Night for Marvel Comics

By Matthew Moyer

Alison Sampson's art from Werewolf by Night, written by Owl Goingback

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

By Alex Galbraith

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando horror author Owl Goingback takes on Werewolf by Night for Marvel Comics

By Matthew Moyer

Alison Sampson's art from Werewolf by Night, written by Owl Goingback

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce

By Colin Wolf

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us