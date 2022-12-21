It'll be a 'Drag Queen Christmas' at Orlando's Plaza Live next week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Murray + Peter Last chance to deck the hells at 'A Drag Queen Christmas'

You, a drag queen dressed as a sexy reindeer, a Mariah Carey Christmas classic, holiday lights — all at the Plaza Live next week for 'A Drag Queen Christmas.' Who says the season ends on Sunday?We promise you’ve never seen Rudolph sashay this hard. Severalalumni, including season winners, fan favorites and Miss Congeniality winners, will be dazzling in thee most adorned Christmas attire on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.Trinity the Tuck, Heidi N Closet, Jasmine Kennedie, Silky Ganache and Jimbo are just a few of the iconic drag stars that’ll be performing, along with special guest, dance-pop singer and YouTuber Todrick Hall.The queens will perform and lip sync to the holiday classics that you know, love and maybe even loathe (especially if you’re a retail store worker). Orlando will be the second to last show on the 36-city tour extravaganza, and tickets are still available as of this writing.