It'll be a 'Drag Queen Christmas' at Orlando's Plaza Live next week

You, a drag queen dressed as a sexy reindeer, a Mariah Carey Christmas classic, holiday lights — all at the Plaza Live next week for 'A Drag Queen Christmas.' Who says the season ends on Sunday?
We promise you’ve never seen Rudolph sashay this hard. Several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, including season winners, fan favorites and Miss Congeniality winners, will be dazzling in thee most adorned Christmas attire on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
Trinity the Tuck, Heidi N Closet, Jasmine Kennedie, Silky Ganache and Jimbo are just a few of the iconic drag stars that’ll be performing, along with special guest, dance-pop singer and YouTuber Todrick Hall.
The queens will perform and lip sync to the holiday classics that you know, love and maybe even loathe (especially if you’re a retail store worker). Orlando will be the second to last show on the 36-city tour extravaganza, and tickets are still available as of this writing.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter