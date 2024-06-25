How to celebrate July 4th at Central Florida’s theme parks in 2024

All of Central Florida's major parks have some sort of July 4th celebration and fireworks display in store. Disney World, of course, goes all out with multiple fireworks shows and themed treats. Legoland has the most creative show, with special glasses that turn fireworks into 3D Lego bricks. Fun Spot America’s Orlando and Kissimmee parks will also have a nighttime Independence Day fireworks show and classic American party fare.
Here’s what all the Orlando area theme parks have cooking for the July 4th holiday.
Disney World
- Magic Kingdom: The park will have DJ dance parties in front of Cinderella Castle and elsewhere throughout the night. Then, the “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” show over the Seven Seas Lagoon kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Hot tip: You can watch these fireworks from nearby Disney hotels.
- Epcot: The park will show off the “Heartbeat of Freedom” show right after the nightly Luminous fireworks display at 9 p.m. Elsewhere, you can catch Mickey and friends in their patriotic “Spirit of ’76” outfits and hear the Voices of Liberty a cappella group in the American Adventure pavilion. On the way out of the park, check out the iconic Spaceship Earth lit up in sparkling red, white and blue.
- Fourth of July cupcake: Strawberry cake with blueberry compote, red-white-and-blue vanilla icing, white chocolate Mickey-shaped decoration and gold star sprinkles (Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Animal Kingdom)
- Red, White, and Blue Slushy: Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Fanta Cherry layered with whipped cream and topped with popping candies (Liberty Square Market at Magic Kingdom)
- Red, White, and Blue funnel cake: Topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream and sprinkles (Sleepy Hollow at Magic Kingdom)
- Barbecue pulled chicken sandwich: With house-made pickles, coleslaw and an onion ring on a brioche bun (Regal Eagle Smokehouse at Epcot)
- Mickey apple pie cupcake: Yellow cupcake with apple pie filling, salted caramel buttercream, cinnamon streusel, rainbow silver sparkles and red, white and blue Mickey ears (PizzeRizzo at Hollywood Studios)
- 4th of July Lunch Box Tart: Filled with cherry pie filling and topped with vanilla fondant and star sprinkles (Woody’s Lunch Box at Hollywood Studios)
- Fourth of July Minnie Mouse dome: White chocolate and strawberry mousse with vanilla chiffon cake and glaçage (Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs)
- Stars and Stripes Minnie chocolate piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with popping candy chocolate bark (The Ganachery at Disney Springs)
- Fourth of July cheesecake: Layered strawberry bavarois, lemon cheesecake and blueberry chiffon cheesecake (Contemporary Resort and Grand Floridian Resort)
- Red, white and blue brownie: Red velvet brown butter brownie with cream cheese icing, graham streusel and caramel (Various Disney Resort quick service locations)
Universal Orlando has opened a ton of new attractions in the last month, including the new DreamWorks Land and the Epic Universe Preview Center. July 4th guests can check out those experiences plus the new CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show at 9 p.m., the Mega Movie Parade opening on July 3, the Hogwarts Always projection show in Hogsmeade and the summer Retro Tribute Store.
In Universal Studios, the July 4th festivities begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage with DJs, character meet-and-greets and patriotic stilt-walkers. At 10 p.m. there will be a grand finale pyrotechnic display over the lagoon.
Outside the parks, CityWalk entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. with DJ music and live bands as well as patriotic live performers roaming throughout the Promenade. Free self-parking begins at 6 p.m.
Legoland Florida
The toy brick-filled park in Winter Haven brings back its popular Red, White & Boom! celebration on July 4th. There will be patriotic activities, DJ dance parties and extended park hours and a limited-time red, white and blueberry sundae available next week. The nighttime display is made all the more special with 3D viewing glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding Lego bricks.
Legoland is also in the middle of its Summer Brick Party, which runs through August 11. The event features exclusive shows, character experiences and snacks — including Pineapple Party Apple Fries, piña colada shakes and watermelon ice cream cones.
Red, White & Boom! and Summer Brick Party attractions are included with park admission.
SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld will once again have a red, white and blue fireworks display over the park’s central lake the night of July 4th.
Reserved seating in Bayside Stadium, which opens 30 minutes before the show, is available for $24.99. Otherwise, stadium seating is first-come, first-serve. Don’t worry, guests can see the fireworks show from other locations around the lake.
SeaWorld is also celebrating its Summer Spectacular event, which runs through September 2. There are nightly fireworks through Aug. 4, a new Shamu and Crew So Much More to SEA Parade, the Xceleration show, Club SeaGlow parties, Bands, Brew & BBQ July 6 through Aug. 25 and the park’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Across the state in Tampa, SeaWorld’s sister park Busch Gardens also has daily and nightly summer festivities and five days of Independence Day celebrations. Head to the Festival Field from June 30 through July 4 for a patriotic fireworks display set to music.
Fun Spot America
The Fun Spot America parks in Orlando and Kissimmee will show off special July 4th fireworks at 9 p.m. on the holiday. The show is free with park admission.
While you’re there, check out Fun Spot’s classic American amusement park rides and fares like go-karts, midway rides and games, burgers, funnel cakes and icy slushies.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed