Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies

The shop in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida is being transformed into a 1980s shopping mall, complete with a Mega Video Rental, Mega Castle Arcade and Tribute Theatre. Throughout the store will be vignette rooms filled with new merch, props and photo ops from Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws.
All of these movies are featured in new attractions like the Universal Mega Movie Parade (July 3) and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular show (June 14).
There will be an outdoorsy line inspired by E.T., “out of this world” Ghostbusters goods, Jaws-themed nautical souvenirs and more. And later this summer, the Tribute Store will have bubble wands themed after Trolls, Minions and Jurassic World that interact with one another and with certain floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade.
Shrek (2001) will be represented in the Tribute Store, too, celebrating the new DreamWorks Land, which opens on June 14.
The Summer Tribute Store, opening on May 24, is part of a range of new experiences opening at Universal Studios Florida over the next couple of months.
Beyond the new land, parade and lagoon show, Universal Orlando has also been heavily teasing and revealing houses for Halloween Horror Nights, which returns on Aug. 30.
So far, four original haunted houses have been revealed — Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin’s Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory and The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.
