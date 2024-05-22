BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies

The '80s-themed shopping mall features a video rental store, an arcade and a theater

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies
Photo via Shutterstock
Just in time for the start of summer, Universal Orlando will open a new Tribute Store inspired by classic summer popcorn movies.

The shop in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida is being transformed into a 1980s shopping mall, complete with a Mega Video Rental, Mega Castle Arcade and Tribute Theatre. Throughout the store will be vignette rooms filled with new merch, props and photo ops from Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws.

All of these movies are featured in new attractions like the Universal Mega Movie Parade (July 3) and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular show (June 14).

There will be an outdoorsy line inspired by E.T., “out of this world” Ghostbusters goods, Jaws-themed nautical souvenirs and more. And later this summer, the Tribute Store will have bubble wands themed after Trolls, Minions and Jurassic World that interact with one another and with certain floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade.

Shrek (2001) will be represented in the Tribute Store, too, celebrating the new DreamWorks Land, which opens on June 14.

The Summer Tribute Store, opening on May 24, is part of a range of new experiences opening at Universal Studios Florida over the next couple of months.

Beyond the new land, parade and lagoon show, Universal Orlando has also been heavily teasing and revealing houses for Halloween Horror Nights, which returns on Aug. 30.

So far, four original haunted houses have been revealed — Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin’s Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory and The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tanabata: A New Musical'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Jagged Little Live '95'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '10 Sketches With Rauce and Joel'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'W.W. Double D! What Would Dolly Do? A Tribute to Dolly Parton'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Quill & Thread's Excellent Journey: A Totally Not Bogus Sword Fighting Adventure'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Drag Is Born'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Drag Is Born'
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us