All the best Halloween events returning to Orlando theme parks in 2024

Despite the excessive heat warnings and post-storm sizzling humidity that cooks us like crab legs, we’re counting down the days to the most wonderful time of the year at the theme parks — Halloween.
Every year, all the Orlando-area theme parks have some flavor of Halloween event — from family-friendly trick-or-treating parties to terrifying, immersive haunted houses themed after blockbuster horror flicks. And all of these spooky season events return this year with new and returning favorite haunts.
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights
The quintessential fright fest that is Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever this year on Aug. 30. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live shows and entertainment throughout the park.
Universal has revealed all but one house theme for the event’s 33rd year. The big-ticket IP houses include A Quiet Place
, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
and Insidious: The Further
. There are also six original houses
and the new Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus
, which features dark and twisty performances by aerialists and pyrotechnics.
HHN 33 will also host a ticketed Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29 for those who cannot wait even one more day to reenter the fog. All tickets and packages
are on sale now, and new merch is available in the parks and online
.
SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream
SeaWorld’s Halloween event is back for a fourth year with four new houses, three new scare zones and two new themed bars. The event’s iconic Sirens also return to spread their chilling song throughout the park and during the Sirens Song show.
Since debuting the event, SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream has been known for its experiences and houses that highlight the underwater world’s sinister sides. There have been killer mermaids, swamp witches, cursed ship captains and haunted seaside hotels. This year’s event is no different.
SeaWorld has revealed two of its five houses so far, with announcements popping up every Thursday. Farm 51 is a twisty take on the alien invasion in the middle of nowhere trope featuring an abandoned farmhouse and rustling cornfields. D3LER1UM666 is a tour of the headquarters of a group of mercenaries tasked with hunting down the Sirens and other deadly sea creatures.
More houses to be revealed include Ultimate Gamble, Water’s Edge Wellness Center and Atlantis Journey Below. Scare zones include Seeds of the Coven, Paradise Palms and Cannibal Harbor. This year’s interactive bars are Space Gate 3, Sacrificial Spirits and Tormented — a returning favorite set in an Arctic hellscape.
Tickets for Howl-O-Scream
start at $32.99 for one night. Packages and upgrades are available, including skip-the-line passes, VIP tours and a two-park ticket with Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream
in Tampa.
SeaWorld will also have a Howl-O-Sprint 5K Run
on Sept. 13 that will have you running for your life along a racecourse filled with creepy characters.
Disney World’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
It’s wild to think that there are *checks watch
* less than three weeks until Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
returns. The ticketed after-hours event runs select nights through Oct. 31 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom park.
From 7 p.m. to midnight, guests of all ages can dress up and trick-or-treat throughout the park, catch the Hocus Pocus stage show and fireworks show at Cinderella Castle, ride their favorite rides after dark and enjoy festive characters and experiences during the Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.
There are also exclusive character and PhotoPass experiences and themed menus and merch. Upgrades including dessert and prime fireworks show viewing are also available.
Tickets
for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party start at $119 per person.
Legoland’s Brick or Treat
The other kid-friendly Halloween option is at Legoland Florida, which hosts a Monster Party during Brick or Treat
weekends.
The Winter Haven theme park has trick-or-treating, Halloween character meet and greets, exclusive live shows, entertainment and festive menus.
Last year’s event
included spooky treats for kids and adults, the Disco Party Coaster experience and the iconic Jammin’ Jacks jack-o’-lantern trio. More details about this year’s Brick or Treat are coming soon.
Event dates include Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. Brick or Treat is included with Legoland Florida admission.
