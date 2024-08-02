Enzian celebrates cult animated series 'Mission Hill' with fan-favorite episodes and special guests

Show creators Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein will be in the house

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Salute cult animated series 'Mission Hill' at the Enzian - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Salute cult animated series 'Mission Hill' at the Enzian
Late 1990s animated series Mission Hill’s entire run only comprised 13 episodes, and the show was canceled at least twice by inept suits at WB. But even corporate malfeasance couldn’t keep it from becoming a cult favorite.

The series by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein perfectly captured the urban slacker zeitgeist as the new millennium loomed, with oddball and arch spins on sitcom tropes and deadpan humor to spare.

The series followed the misadventures of young, nerdy Kevin French when he was sent to live with his brother Andy in the city — and, by extension, Andy’s hipster weirdo friends. The stylishly animated series was originally yanked off the air after a mere handful of episodes, then eventually picked up by Adult Swim to be endlessly and satisfyingly rerun.

Now, 25 years on, it’s still bizarrely fresh and funny, and so Oakley and Weinstein are coming to Maitland's Enzian Theater for a much-deserved victory lap. They’re bringing freshly restored versions of fan-fave episodes [fingers crossed for Kevin’s horrible birthday!] and hints have been dropped about surprise guests.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Enzian Theater, $25-$65.
Event Details
25 Years of "Mission Hill": Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein

25 Years of "Mission Hill": Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein

Tue., Aug. 6, 9 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25-$65
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Yvie Oddly comes to Orlando to sign copies of new memoir

By Matthew Moyer

Yvie Oddly signs at Writer's Block this week

Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

By Zoey Thomas

Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us