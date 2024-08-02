Enzian celebrates cult animated series 'Mission Hill' with fan-favorite episodes and special guests

The series by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein perfectly captured the urban slacker zeitgeist as the new millennium loomed, with oddball and arch spins on sitcom tropes and deadpan humor to spare.
The series followed the misadventures of young, nerdy Kevin French when he was sent to live with his brother Andy in the city — and, by extension, Andy’s hipster weirdo friends. The stylishly animated series was originally yanked off the air after a mere handful of episodes, then eventually picked up by Adult Swim to be endlessly and satisfyingly rerun.
Now, 25 years on, it’s still bizarrely fresh and funny, and so Oakley and Weinstein are coming to Maitland's Enzian Theater for a much-deserved victory lap. They’re bringing freshly restored versions of fan-fave episodes [fingers crossed for Kevin’s horrible birthday!] and hints have been dropped about surprise guests.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Enzian Theater, $25-$65.
