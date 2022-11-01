Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

click to enlarge Dezerland

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1.

The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.

Guests will be able to enjoy the holiday cheer while driving through more than a mile of over 1.5 million dancing lights that are synchronized to holiday classics via a private radio frequency, according to their website.

John Goodman, Dezerland Vice President of Sales and Marketing said in a statement that Dezerland is excited to bring a new, festive experience to residents and visitors.

“Everyone in the family will have a smile on their face when they see the lights dancing to their favorite Christmas songs,” Goodman said.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there as Dezerland is also offering a Christmas Village with hot cocoa and warmed apple cider along with a version of Santa’s sleigh made out of an antique Volkswagen,

The family-friendly event will offer a one-hour window to experience the holiday cheer. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle.



