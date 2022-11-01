ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1.

The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.

Guests will be able to enjoy the holiday cheer while driving through more than a mile of over 1.5 million dancing lights that are synchronized to holiday classics via a private radio frequency, according to their website.

John Goodman, Dezerland Vice President of Sales and Marketing  said in a statement that Dezerland is excited to bring a new, festive experience to residents and visitors. 

“Everyone in the family will have a smile on their face when they see the lights dancing to their favorite Christmas songs,” Goodman said. 

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there as Dezerland is also offering a Christmas Village with hot cocoa and warmed apple cider along with a version of Santa’s sleigh made out of an antique Volkswagen,

The family-friendly event will offer a one-hour window to experience the holiday cheer. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle.

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

