'Daily Show' alumni Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper are coming to Orlando in December

Billed cheekily as "a comedic town hall that digs into the issues that matter and many that do not," Wood and Klepper are taking their show on the road to just two cities [so far announced] in this newest leg of their duo tour: Brooklyn in November and Orlando in December. A Q&A portion of the evening is tantalizingly hinted at.
Both are longtime Daily Show correspondents who have branched out into a multiplicity of solo endeavors — stand-up tours, documentaries and solo specials. And both embody deadpan [Klepper] and exasperated [Wood Jr.] humor like few others.
"America, for the Last Time" comes to the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Dec. 7. Tickets are on sale through the venue.
