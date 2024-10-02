Comedian Ms. Pat brings 'Hot and Flashy Tour' to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall

A Variety “Top Ten Comic to Watch,” Ms. Pat brings her “Hot and Flashy Tour” to Steinmetz Hall, with a set chock-full of honest, straight-up and sometimes provocative comedy about the difficulties of parenting, family relationships and growing up in challenging circumstances.
Boasting a résumé complete with The Ms. Pat Show, an Emmy-nominated sitcom spanning four seasons, and Netflix special Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, the Atlanta-born comedian is best known for spinning her own experiences and life stories into raw, hilarious and critically-acclaimed stand-up.
Don’t miss a fiery, relatable rising comedic star dubbed by the New York Times “brutally honest and outrageous.”
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $35.50- $150.50.
