Comedian Ms. Pat brings 'Hot and Flashy Tour' to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall

Y’all wanna hear something crazy?

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge Comedian Ms. Pat tours into Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Comedian Ms. Pat tours into Orlando
Y’all wanna hear something crazy? It’s time for Orlando to get a “Patdown” from the multi-talented comedian, author, radio host, podcaster and actress Ms. Pat.

A Variety “Top Ten Comic to Watch,” Ms. Pat brings her “Hot and Flashy Tour” to Steinmetz Hall, with a set chock-full of honest, straight-up and sometimes provocative comedy about the difficulties of parenting, family relationships and growing up in challenging circumstances.

Boasting a résumé complete with The Ms. Pat Show, an Emmy-nominated sitcom spanning four seasons, and Netflix special Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, the Atlanta-born comedian is best known for spinning her own experiences and life stories into raw, hilarious and critically-acclaimed stand-up.

Don’t miss a fiery, relatable rising comedic star dubbed by the New York Times “brutally honest and outrageous.”

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $35.50- $150.50.

Event Details
Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat

Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35.50-$150.50
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org



Lucy Dillon

October 2, 2024

