Celebrate the life of Orlando cultural mover Denna Beena on Saturday

'Beena made attending any cultural event feel like coming home'

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 10:52 pm

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
As vibrant and alive as the explosion of hues in her hair, Denna Beena made attending any cultural event feel like coming home.

Through her work as a production manager and volunteer coordinator for events like the Orlando International Fringe Theatre and Spooky Empire (and in her own undertakings like Halloween Guide Orlando), she was always on the front lines of outreach, fostering an atmosphere of bonhomie and acceptance that functioned like a carillon call to our subculture of wary misfits.

Her loss to cancer was a body blow to a community that’s weathered its share of them lately, but the point of this gathering of her legion of friends and fans is not to wallow, but to bask one last time in her indomitable and luminous spirit. And then to take that spirit back out into the world. Because we’re all Denna now. 

The Celebration of the Life of Denna Beena

Sat., June 17, 6 p.m.

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

