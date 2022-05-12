Ahead of Citrus Brawl in Kissimmee, Impact Wrestling debuts Pride-themed shirt and partnership with CFSL

click to enlarge
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Moose and Deonna Purrazzo with the new Impact shirt
Impact Wrestling unveiled a new Pride-themed shirt on Wednesday at the LGBT+ Center Orlando.
And it will be available for purchase just in time for this weekend's Citrus Brawl event in Kissimmee.
To mark Pride month in June, Impact debuted this rainbow-themed t-shirt as part of a partnership with the Central Florida Softball League and North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance. Impact wrestlers — and Orlando residents — Moose and Deonna Purrazzo were on hand to mark the occasion.
"Impact's partnership with NAGAAA is yes another outreach from Impact into the local communities that we go to on a regular basis, whether it be Orlando or Kissimmee," said Impact official Ross Forman during the event.
"We want to thank Impact Wrestling for this wonderful partnership," said CFSL Commissioner Bobby Agagnina.
This new Pride shirt will be available at the merch table during Impact's "Citrus Brawl" tapings in Kissimmee over the weekend. The Citrus Brawl
goes down both Friday and Saturday nights, May 13-14 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Tickets are still available for both nights through Ticketmaster
. Moose, Purrazzo, Jay White, Havok, Rosemary, the Good Brothers and more are confirmed to appear.
