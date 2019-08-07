Legal Public Notices 8/7 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 16th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Maria Legarda – Garage items, Maria Legarda – Furniture, Electronics, Boxes, Ashley Salkey – Furniture.

AUCTION, Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 100 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 21st, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Ashlee Allison - Couch, Queen size bed, bed frame Watreka LiGon - Household Goods Norman Dunson - household item shoes Nekethia Ricks - Clothes, pictures, bedroom set, nighstand, shoes, pillows, sheets, ect. Peter Patrick - Seasonal items Derek Taylor - Household goods, misc art and musical instruments. Linnda Durre - Desk,Boxes, household goods. Joshua Houston - Two bikes and tote Kontisa Morris - couch, love seat, table, 2 chairs and some boxes Tiera Williams - Household Goods Czedra Graham Porter - couch, bed, toys Oni Duncan - household items Shonmethia Williams - bags of personal items and clothing Justin Keel – household Myriam Castor - household item Genesis Wright - House Hold Goods

AUCTION: Extra Space Storage – Store 1336, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, August 20th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Jamarcus Lane- Clothes, Totes, Luggage, Baby tub, Air Mattress. Anita Richard-Couch, Mattress, Washer, Dryer, Doll House, Fridge. Anthony Carro- Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Vacuum, Pictures, Suitcase, Microwave, Holiday Décor. Luis Santos- Chair, Table, Microwave, Refrigerator, Boxes, Files, Power Tools, Shelves, Restaurant Equipment, Cabinet. Tamicha Volcy- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Luggage. Ekue Tometi- Dryer, Washer, Ladder, Totes, Bedframe. Beverly Rodriguez- Mattress, Boxes, Files, Totes, Luggage, Jewelry Chest, Lamp, Picture Frames. Teresa Hill- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Boxes, Mirror, Home Décor, Lamps, Photos, Fake Plants. Andrea Seymour- Couch, Mattress, DVD/VCR, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Bedding, Home Décor, Luggage, Paintings, Glass table top. Jonna Koblasz- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Power Tools, Tool Box, Head board, Ladder, Concrete mix, Cabinet. Eleanor Seymour- Chair, Couch, Table, Boxes, Head Board. Jonas Deronvil- Mattress, TV, Bags, Clothes, Totes, Rug, Bedding. Kaylee Holbrook- Couch.

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Marisha T Smith- household goods. Ivanmarquise E Sankey-household goods. Anthony Gardner- Queen Bed, households goods. Austin Winchell- furniture, tools, household. Courtney Desmond- Smith- mattress, dressers, homegoods. Sederia Long-Couch, flat screen tv, kitchen utensils and clothes. Jameka L Ezell- household goods. Travis A Barker- 4 totes. Ebonie Stanley- household goods bed, dresser, table, boxes.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, August 19, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Chekasha Richardson- table w/4 chairs, deep freezer, queen bed, 2 twin beds, boxes, washer, dryer, dresser. Dekeria Wright- beds, dresser, night stand and boxes of household items. Tiffany Hawley-Queen Bed set, 2 dressers, 2 tall stands and boxes. Cheri Thompson-Furniture, electronics and household items. Shenita Daniels- household goods. Deshunda Shuler- Rack of clothes, Boxes house hold items, end tables. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids' bed, toys, rugs, table. Charles Justin Odom Jr- Furniture. Kendra Hickmon- 5 dressers, 1 King bedroom set, 1 Queen bedroom set and boxes. Gina Perez-Household Goods. Niya Hawkins-Beds and household items. Wendy Adams-Household. William Callahan- Artist equipment. Jean Demps-Leather Sofa, Table and chairs. Temara Bush-Furniture & personal items. Jil Brown-Clark-Household items and appliances. Erica Peterson-Tv, Couch, Bed and bags of household items. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. Anthony Spagnolo- Household furniture and items.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
August 19th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Kristina Izza- king size mattress, boxes, crib, night stand, Statelawn Sales LLC- Tanning Beds, Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ- catering items-coolers- hot boxes sign tables, Ronald & Anny Schmid- household goods, Anthony Laboy- Tools, LaShant Hawkins- household goods, Adam Boci- household goods, Marse Sapp- household goods, Ann Marie Mccarthy - household goods.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 8/21/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Ebony Holt household goods, Robert Gwynn household items Cathy Parrish Furniture & household items Angel Briceno office furniture & desks Rita Wooden Furniture & Boxes Jeremy Timot household items, Avionne Bobo Furniture & clothes Giovanni Ramirez studio apartment Gale Hubbard boxes Jacquita Rainey mattress, boxes & totes Maurice Shepherd tv, clothes, boxes & toy Sara Olson boxes Jasman Keen House Hold Goods Altrese Johnson household items & furniture Saprina Snell clothes, tv, mattress & dresser.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 8/20/19 @12:00PM.
Scotty Grantham -household items.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 8/21/19 @ 10:30am
Kassie Burke Household Goods, Michael Thames Clothes, boxes, Artrina Bell files, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Rafael De Sousa Vaz household items, Chris Mack Household itmes, James Howe Tools/Tires, Nyeisha Shakeri Price Housegoods, Erin Larson Boxes, Christmas Decorations, Julio Becker Motorcycle, Boxes, Washington Souza Household Goods.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20, 2019 at 04:00 pm at Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 (321)320- 4055.
Andrew Frederick - bedroom furniture, tv and household items, Trisha Marie Ferrer - Bags, boxes, Mattresses, Richard Rivera – Boxes, mattress and household items, Jacqulyn Clark – furniture, Maximo Castro - Sofa-bed, boxes, file cabinet, chair, kitchenware, crib, Janet Woodham – boxes and totes, Peter Hayes - Furniture and household items, Lizbeth Vega Velez - Couch, Tarah Dawn Chambers - boxes and household items

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 08/21/19 @ 4:00PM
Rick Danilowski office supplies, boxes, receipts, Michael Parker Household goods, Noah Darmata Garage equipment and shelving, pool toys, Jasmine Griffin house hold items, Sophia Bele household items, Connie Streible Household goods, Jan Gee clothes, bags, Daniell Butler clothes

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, August 20, 2019 at 4pm.
Helen Siani, household items

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 8/21/19 @ 11:30am.
Niasjah Mitchell boxes, Arthur Lonardo household goods, Rodney Jerome Moore household goods, Andrea Payne household goods, Tara Dunn couch, Kimberly Detreville household goods, Charlie Williams household goods, Vaneisha Hall household goods, Desiree McCarthy household goods, Raquel Bessent household goods.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 08/21/2019 @ 11am
Joseline Constant- boxes; Mary Amanau- house hold items; Joseline Constant- boxes; Duguet Pierre- boxes and clothes; Denny Lopez- boxes, bags, and furniture; Juma Ramadhani- clothes, bed, and boxes; Desir Verbeau- clothes and boxes; Karl Enns- boxes and art work; Jasmine McMillon - boxes and 2 dresser; Bernard Monette- Toyota Camry vin #TNXBR12E6YZ346079.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 08/21/2019 @9:30AM.
eric jamison Clothes, books & shoes, Juan mercado bedroom set, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Letoya Marc Furniture and boxes, Jeanette Stafford Miscellaneous odd furniture, Donna Collie, Unit 9005, 1968, 15' Vessel, Hin# 8537, Owner: Donna Lee Collie , Donna Collie, Unit 9005,1995, HMDE- Trailer, VIN# NOVIN0200679121, Owner: Donna Lee Collie , Donna Collie misc household/ personal items, Devona Herring bins, boxes etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Eric Moore drum kit, speakers etc, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture and items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, Patricia Davis Housegoods, Alexandria Ming Housegoods, Dana Bell Housegoods, Silvia Bermudez Housegoods, Phyllis Gary Housegood.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION, Case No: 2019-CP-000647-O, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF James Walker Ralph
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of James Walker Ralph, deceased, whose date of death was April 24, 2018; Case No: 2019-CP-000647-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege is in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS 8/7/19. Attorney(s) for Personal Representative(s) /s/ Samuel B. Reiner, II, ESQ., Florida Bar No. 501549, 9100 So. Dadeland Blvd., Suite 901, Miami, Florida, 33156-7815, Phone: (305) 670-8282
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE NO.19-DP-7
IN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Miryam Nefertari Nash
5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.P., a female child DOB: 11/08/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nicole Prusaczyk
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25h day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Alexis Richmond
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Carlington Pinnock
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Victoria Lee Morris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-9
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kevin Barnett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. CASE NO: 2019-CP- 000525-O.
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESTEBAN NAPOLEON OCANA, DECEASED. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
. The administration of the estate of ESTEBAN NAPOLEON OCANA, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2018 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is "Orange County Clerk Of Probate Court, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801." The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/31/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Eric V. Tourian, Esq., FBN 17106, Kubicki Draper, P.A., 201 S. Orange Ave, Ste 475, Orlando, Florida 32801, Phone: (407) 419-3815, Facsimile: (407) 245-7685. Personal Representative: /s/ Deborah L. Garcia, 443 Home Grove Drive, Winter Garden, Florida 32787.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP16-75
In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: ANDRIA KEY
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FORSYTH COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. NICOLE B. TERUYA, PLAINTIFF, vs. JOEL R. TERUYA AND ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA, DEFENDANTS. CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 18-CV-0752-1
. NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: TO THE ABOVE REFERENCED DEFENDANT, ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA By Order of the Court for service by publication dated May 2, 2019, you are hereby notified that on April 25, 2018, a Summons and Complaint for Divorce was filed against Joel R. Teruya, in the Superior Court of Forsyth County, State of Georgia, and Civil Action File Number: 19-CV-0752-1. You may obtain a copy of this Summons and Complaint for Divorce from the Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County located at the Forsyth County Superior Court, 101 East Courthouse, Cumming, GA 30040, or from the undersigned attorney’s office. You are required to file your answer and objections to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Forsyth County. You must also serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, 291 SE Alexander Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060-2084, 770.426.1148. Your answer must be made within sixty (60) days of the Order Permitting Service by Publication. This 31st day of July, 2019. /s/ Deputy Clerk, Forsyth County Superior Court. Prepared and Presented by: STEARNS-MONTGOMERY & PROCTOR /S/ Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Georgia Bar No.: 198276, Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) To Marcus Porter
Lot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 23, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1205 - Gray, Chantell; 1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1310 - Figueroa, Stephanie; 1522 - Duke, Marc; 2126 - Belanger, Cindy; 2130 - Willett, Lisa; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2412 - Swope, Sidney; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2602 - Odonovan, Beatriz; 2719 - Johnson, Sydnie; 3215 - Coriano, Liani; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3522 - Schmel Ill, John; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert; 3728 - Delgado, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B056 - Mckinney, Lee; D037 - Murrell, Kaitlyn; E018 - Sardy, Susan; E064 - Dimambro, Brian; E090 - Holcomb, Paul; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E169 - Marks, Anna; E198 - Johnson, Gracie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1020 - Bernhardt, Gregory; 1030 - Chance, Lisa; 1032 - Hansen, Noreen; 1275 - Maynard, Tara; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 1334 - Betances, Janine; 2025 - Hinson, Samantha; 2143 - Hilton, Jeremy; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2339 - Ford, Morgan; 2359 - Valentine, Christopher; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2377 - Maisonet, Nathan; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3124 - Hill, William; 3223 - Knowles, Yvonne; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3347 - Warner, Steven; F389 - Rodriguez, Maria Erlinda; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F413 - Guerrero, Manuel; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G472 - Wilson, Alfred; G477 - Hayden, Bert; G510 - Nguyen, Brian; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; G518 - Razzani, Anthony; H550 - Macdonald, Frances; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; I663 - charles, joel; I688 - Blanco, Jorge
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A090 - Martinez, Francisco; A138 - RAMIREZ, NIKKI; A140 - Figueroa, Josue; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A206 - Grossett, Linda; A239 - Guerrero, Alexandra; A241 - Brown, Brenda; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; C343 - Riggs, Ashley; C368 - Henderson, John; C385 - Smith, Dale; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D408 - Sanchez, Abelardo; D444 - Mendez, Roberto; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E505 - Hernandez, Deveneir; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; E515 - Camery, Laurel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1127 - Vega, Jose; 1203 - Lebron, Elizabeth; 1231 - Lopez, Alberto; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1342 - Rodriguez, Jennifer; 1345 - Park, James; 1378 - Waters, Nile; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1443 - Lapointe, Michael; 1714 - Casiano, Christopher; 1745 - HEREDIA, JULIO; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2239 - Jarosch, Patsy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0163 - Valdivieso, Jesusa; 0170 - Vera, Naomi; 0174 - Gonzalez, Maria; 0180 - Hendricks, Damian; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0413 - Elton, Jason; 0468 - Williams, Darvi; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2006 - McCullough, Rhonnell; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3078 - Hernandez, Roberto; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 5030 - Cordero, Eric; 6006 - Sudic, Hrvoje John; 6025 - Sallee, Brittany; 6026 - Flores, Jose; 7001 - Marquez, Hiram
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1005 - Rodriguez, Georgina; 1009 - Hild, Jesse; 1110 - Lopez, Janelle; 1217 - Roman, Pedro; 1231 - Alacan, Eddie; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2045 - REYES, MADELINE; 2256 - Ruiz, Richard; 2286 - Shaw, Precious; 2312 - Chase, Darren; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2430 - Lackey, Leslie; 2527 - McGinnis, Karla; 2608 - Hancock, Sandra; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2683 - Bradford, Nicole; 2684 - Cancel, Vanessa; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2102 - adler, Jurenal; 2109 - Torres, Joe; 2125 - Rivera, Jorge; 2143 - Pettway, Ashley; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5003 - MacLeod, Gary; 5017 - Byrd, Kenneth; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 6001 - Alicea-Andino, Joe; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 6047 - Serrano, Claribel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1029 - Bjanes, Beth; 1120 - Alshahrani, Sultan Ahmed; 1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2004 - Pagan, Susan; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2231 - Garoniak, Ross; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 4018 - Alphonse, Marva; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4115 - Walker, James; 5033 - Bolinski, Robert; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 7005 - Grey, Dashun
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0112 - Pineda, Joshua; 0208 - Lee, Tecompency; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0274 - Roberts, Shawn; 0296 - Smith, Micheal; 0300 - Bernstein, Dorian; 3021 - Sherfield, Eric; 4002 - River-Gonzalez, Daisy; 7030 - Garcia, Juan; 7040 - neale, cheryl; 7069 - Mc Quilla, johnny; 7080 - Lorne, Monique; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 8027 - Saenz, Cristhian; 9001 - Gibson, Lisa; 9014 - Nelson, Linda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C080 - Jefferson, Daequera; C101 - Berment, Karla; C112 - Phillips *, Antony Bryan; C169 - pizarro, damaris; C200 - Blakley, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storag
e will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 21, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jennifer Turner- Household items Clifton Norman- Tools, and boxes Darlene Randall- Household items, and tools Nivea Slaughter-Household items, and furniture Oscar Ramas- Household items Joshua Casul- Furniture.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, August 19th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Michele Crouse - van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Huntington LT- van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Huntington LT- van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Louis Ernst - House hold Items, Gerald Carney - household goods, Gus Munoz - Household items, Lindsey Broccolo - School Supplies, Malika Robinson - Bins, Papers, hair dryer, Clothes, Donald Ray Whitt – Housegoods, Steven Kelly - Household Goods, Dionne Lewis - 2 bedroom apartment, Boxes, Rockey Lancaster - Tools, Welding Equipment, Wendy Lane – Housegoods, Hircanys Vicioso - Household Goods, Cody Crenshaw -Household Goods.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on August 20, 2019 @ 11:30 am:
Yahaira Ufret Household goods, Gardner April Household items, Sandra Ivelisse Rivera Rios Household items, Ashley Taber Household items, Frances Fernandez books, clothes, baby items and movies, Kevin Pruitt Household items, April Gardner Household items, Terry Shawtae Melendez Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On August 20th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Michael Rodriguez- home, Dezzarhe Baskin- home, Margarita Martinez -household, Taylor Johnson- household items, Janna C Ceasar- home items, Dasma Hopkins -home items, Rachel Cooper -home.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/23/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAHP3HN9BW142708 2011 FORD
3N1AB7AP0FL678975 2015 NISSAN
JHMGE8H29AS003715 2010 HONDA
JM1BJ225221597708 2002 MAZDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 19, 2019
WBAEU33424PF61131
2004 BMW
AUGUST 20, 2019
1B4GT44L8YB622263
2000 DODGE
1G4HP54K3Y4107695
2000 BUICK
AUGUST 21, 2019
1B3ES56C54D563804
2004 DODGE
1HGEM22904L074963
2004 HONDA
4T1BG12K9TU801964
1996 TOYOTA
JM1BJ225330181500
2003 MAZDA
AUGUST 22, 2019
19UUA65515A024493
2005 ACURA
JH2RC50416M204474
2006 HONDA
LEHTCB016GR000737
2016 ZHEI
AUGUST 23, 2019
1D4GP24R66B715945
2006 DODGE
AUGUST 24, 2019
VTTGM51A662103571
2006 SUZUKI
AUGUST 27, 2019
2D4FV47T96H274968
2006 DODGE
2HGFG1B67BH504493
2011 HONDA
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWAK73C68P074894
2013 Hyundai
VIN# KMHCT4AE3DU275443
1999 Lexus
VIN# JT6GF10U2X0023691
1991 Nissan
VIN# JN1MS34P4MW002117
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 21, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2005 CHRYSLER
VIN# 2C3JA53G15H543341
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 23rd, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
I Pad, Acorn Ridge
IPhone (2), Acorn Ridge
IPhone, Dean Rd
IPhone, Dwell Court
IPhone, Rex Hill TRL
Jewelry, Chicago Woods Cir
Jewelry, Universal Blvd
Jewelry, N. Orange Ave
Jewelry, US HWY 1792
Panasonic TV, Rundle Rd
Samsung Phone, Summit Creek
Samsung Phone, Wendalees Ct
Sound Bar Vizio, Westwood
US Currency, 8th Street
US Currency, Atlantic Ave
US Currency, Bennett Rd
US Currency, Hamlin Groves
US Currency, South Apopka
US Currency, Vineland Ave
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5:00pm.
Valued patients of Ferncreek Healing Center and/or Chiropractor Dr. Jodi L. Rice, D.C. the office is closing 08/30/2019. Requests for records can be made to (407)228-8228 until that time. Requests after that date can be made to the record holder Drjodirice@gmail.com
or PO Box 536812 Orlando Fl. 32853-6812 *The records will be held for a minimum of 5 years