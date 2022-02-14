Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, February 14, 2022

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

Posted By on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continued dropping during the past week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed 5,502 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 7,316 a week earlier and down from 9,015 two weeks earlier.

The data also showed that 882 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 1,174 a week earlier and 1,346 two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread throughout Florida.But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.



The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that said 103,022 cases were reported from Feb. 4 to Thursday, down from 130,890 the previous week. The state reached a peak of 427,628 reported cases during the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.



