City of Orlando recommends AdventHealth's plans for former Holy Land Experience be approved

After a few minor changes, city of Orlando staff recommended that the city's planning board approve a site plan for a new hospital campus at the one-time site of the Holy Land Experience.The religious theme park was purchased by hospital group AdventHealth last year. Their plans call for a medical office building and emergency room on the site, to be followed by a full hospital."We are working through our planning and design process in collaboration with the city of Orlando, and hope to begin site work in the fall," AdventHealth CEO Kari Vargas told the Orlando Business Journal . "We continue to assess the health care needs of the Millenia area, and expect to bring a mix of primary and specialty care that’s convenient and close to home. This could include services such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and women’s and children’s.”The project still has quite a way to go on paper. The plan has to be approved by the planning board. The agenda of the planning board then must be approved by City Council. At that point, AdventHealth can begin applying for permits.