AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience

click to enlarge Photo by Zfigueroa/Wikimedia Commons

AdventHealth has put the Holy Land Experience out of its misery. After a year of only opening for brief windows to maintain tax-exempt status, the troubled Christian theme park has been offloaded to the hospital group.reports that AdventHealth purchased the theme park grounds, noting that the sale doesn't appear to include the office park acreage that surrounds it.The entire property, park and offices, has been on the market since January 2020 . Former park owners Trinity Broadcasting have been scaling back the park operations for years, ending their theatrical shows before the pandemic shut down the entire industry.In a statement to the business-centric publication, AdventHealth Comms Director Amy Pavuk-Gentry made it clear that the chain hopes to put more care facilities on the soon-to-be-former theme park."AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community. Details on our site plans will be released in the future," Pavuk-Gentry said. "Orlando continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive."