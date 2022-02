Orlando artist Brooks Dierdorff opens new exhibition of work Friday at Casselberry Sculpture House

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Casselberry Art House

Orlando creative Brooks Dierdorff is currently the artist-in-residence at the new Casselberry Sculpture House, and you can check out new work from him at an exhibition there opening Friday.Dierdorff will present an installation that "shines a light on a 2020 charter amendment that was passed in Orange County called the Wekiva Econlockhatchee River Bill of Rights," according to Justin Luper, marketing supervisor for the city of Casselberry. The WEBOR amendment is part of the growing “ Rights of Nature ” movement happening across the country and internationally.There will be an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition stays up until April 30.Dierdorff is a practicing artist and Associate Professor of Photography at UCF. Local arts aficionados might remember him from 2018's Florida Prize Exhibition at OMA, or 2017'sgroup show at the gallery space that is now CityArts.Viewing the exhibition is free. The Casselberry Sculpture House is located at 120 Quail Pond Circle, near the Art House, and is open from 10 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.