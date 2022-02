All Orlando-area Fuddruckers locations suddenly close

click to enlarge Fuddruckers/Instagram

All Orlando-area locations of Fuddruckers are now closed.

All Orlando-area Fuddruckers have closed, per a post shared to the locations' Facebook pages.Until recently, the Orlando metro had three outposts of the fast-casual burger chain. The first to drop was at the Crossroads at Lake Buena Vista. That entire retail outlet was absorbed by FDOT as part of its ongoing I-4 expansion project. The two remaining Fuddruckers were in Apopka (2300 E. Semoran Blvd.) and Orlando (4311 E. Colonial Drive). The stationary that announced their closing still listed all three restaurants. It also kicked off with a headline that state "All our Orlando's restaurants have closed." (sic)No reason was given for the closure of the remaining restaurants."It was a very difficult decision, but ultimately necessary," they wrote.