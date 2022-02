Au Revoir Simone's Annie Hart to soothe Orlando with solo sounds next weekend

click image Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking

Annie Hart

Annie Hart, of electro-indie group Au Revoir Simone, will be playing her first-ever solo show in Florida this month — and it's going to be right here in Orlando.Hart's solo endeavors are much more deliberate and meditative than her day-job in Au Revoir, and definitely welcome to hear live during the fucked up year that is 2022.“I don’t have a huge audience of millions that I can call out to be peaceful, honest and loving to the earth, and even if they did, what would be the tangible influence?” Hart told Flood Magazine . “So instead I drilled down to a smaller scope, since if I wanted to make good things happen, I had to start somewhere, right? I thought I could reach a smaller group but impact them with a deeper intensity by creating an incredibly peaceful environment that calls to them to be in the present and pay attention without using any words."The Pauses' Tierney Tough — a fellow newly-minted solo traveler — and Sandman Sleeps will be supporting Hart on the night. Annie Hart will soothe the masses at Will's Pub on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now from Endoxa Booking