Former Sanctum owner Chelsie DiPaolo takes over old Winter Park home of Marlow's Tavern

Chelsie DiPaolo appears to be opening a restaurant in Winter Park.

The former owner of Proper & Wild and the Sanctum Cafe is making her way back into the restaurant game nearly two years after allegations of sexual harassment rocked the restaurant group.Chelsie DiPaolo signed a lease on the restaurant space that used to house Marlow's Tavern in Winter Park at 1008 Orlando Ave. That news was shared by real estate agency Forness Properties on social media. In the days since the lease was finalized, a sign reading "She's back...xoxo" has appeared outside the restaurant.DiPaolo ran the two vegan restaurants along with her ex-husband Jamie Savage, until multiple harassment claims by employees unearthed alleged misdeeds by Savage. DiPaolo filed for divorce in the months that followed, and both restaurants eventually ceased operations. DiPaolo has since alleged that her marriage was abusive in posts to Instagram has reached out to DiPaolo for more information and will update this post when we know more.