Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Former Sanctum owner Chelsie DiPaolo takes over old Winter Park home of Marlow's Tavern
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM
click to enlarge
- Photo via Facebook/Forness Properties
- Chelsie DiPaolo appears to be opening a restaurant in Winter Park.
The former owner of Proper & Wild and the Sanctum Cafe is making her way back into the restaurant game nearly two years after allegations of sexual harassment
rocked the restaurant group.
Chelsie DiPaolo signed a lease on the restaurant space that used to house Marlow's Tavern in Winter Park at 1008 Orlando Ave. That news was shared by real estate agency Forness Properties
on social media. In the days since the lease was finalized, a sign reading "She's back...xoxo" has appeared outside the restaurant.
click to enlarge
- Photo by Chirag Kabrawala
DiPaolo ran the two vegan restaurants along with her ex-husband Jamie Savage, until multiple harassment claims by employees
unearthed alleged misdeeds by Savage. DiPaolo filed for divorce
in the months that followed, and both restaurants eventually ceased operations. DiPaolo has since alleged that her marriage was abusive in posts to Instagram
.
Orlando Weekly
has reached out to DiPaolo for more information and will update this post when we know more.
–
