Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Tip Jar

Sanctum and Proper & Wild owner Chelsie Savage files for divorce

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge Sanctum Cafe owner Chelsie Savage - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Sanctum Cafe owner Chelsie Savage

The Sanctum restaurant chain has been rocked by turmoil as an extremely toxic and hostile workplace has come to light in the past week. More than a dozen past and current employees have stepped forward to allege sexual harassment by Jamie Savage, who managed the restaurants with his wife, Chelsie, and also alleged that Chelsie disregarded their concerns. Today, Chelsie Savage announced that she is filing for divorce. She provided a statement as follows:

“Over the past week, I have recognized that significant changes are needed in terms of my personal and business circumstances. In the immediate, I have begun the process of filing for divorce against my husband, Jamie Savage. Simultaneously, I am beginning the process of trying to rebuild trust with employees, current and former. My intent is to help repair and heal this issue, and do so personally, privately and with compassion for everyone’s sake.”

Related Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community
Jamie and Chelsie Savage
Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community
By Caroline Silva and Natalia Jaramillo
Blogs

This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it as events unfold.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida just had its biggest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases Read More

  2. 'New York Times'-produced documentary explores life in Central Florida's retirement capitol, the Villages Read More

  3. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  4. Disney pulls advertising from Fox News host Tucker Carlson's program Read More

  5. Weeki Wachee, Florida's mermaid city, officially dissolves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation