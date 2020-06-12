Sanctum and Proper & Wild owner Chelsie Savage files for divorce

The Sanctum restaurant chain has been rocked by turmoil as an extremely toxic and hostile workplace has come to light in the past week. More than a dozen past and current employees have stepped forward to allege sexual harassment by Jamie Savage, who managed the restaurants with his wife, Chelsie, and also alleged that Chelsie disregarded their concerns. Today, Chelsie Savage announced that she is filing for divorce. She provided a statement as follows:
“Over the past week, I have recognized that significant changes are needed in terms of my personal and business circumstances. In the immediate, I have begun the process of filing for divorce against my husband, Jamie Savage. Simultaneously, I am beginning the process of trying to rebuild trust with employees, current and former. My intent is to help repair and heal this issue, and do so personally, privately and with compassion for everyone’s sake.”
