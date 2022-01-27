Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Heard

Orlando Phil presents Beethoven-centric Resonate Festival in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM

click image Orlando Phil Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear - PHOTO COURTESY STEWART GOODYEAR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Stewart Goodyear/Facebook
  • Orlando Phil Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will soon be presenting their first-ever Resonate Festival, set for the first weekend in February.

From Thursday-Monday, Feb. 3-7, the Phil will take over the Plaza Live, presenting a Beethoven-heavy program of concertos, overtures and more intimate chamber pieces.



Resonate will also showcase the performing chops of the Phil's current Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear, a pianist and composer from.

“Performing these concertos gets me into the public side of Beethoven — great theatre, great drama, great virtuosity, and, most importantly, great merriment. These pieces show him as entertainer, actor, storyteller, and playwright. To me, these concertos are pursuits of unbridled joy,” said Goodyear in a press statement.

Tickets for Resonate can be snapped up through the Orlando Phil.



