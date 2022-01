Orlando Phil presents Beethoven-centric Resonate Festival in February

click image Photo courtesy Stewart Goodyear/Facebook

Orlando Phil Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will soon be presenting their first-ever Resonate Festival, set for the first weekend in February.From Thursday-Monday, Feb. 3-7, the Phil will take over the Plaza Live, presenting a Beethoven-heavy program of concertos, overtures and more intimate chamber pieces.Resonate will also showcase the performing chops of the Phil's current Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear, a pianist and composer from.“Performing these concertos gets me into the public side of Beethoven — great theatre, great drama, great virtuosity, and, most importantly, great merriment. These pieces show him as entertainer, actor, storyteller, and playwright. To me, these concertos are pursuits of unbridled joy,” said Goodyear in a press statement.Tickets for Resonate can be snapped up through the Orlando Phil