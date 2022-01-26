Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The Gist

Maitland's Enzian Theater to pay cinematic tribute to Meatloaf

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM

click image Meatloaf in 'Rocky Horror' - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY FILMCLIPS/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy FilmClips/Youtube
  • Meatloaf in 'Rocky Horror'

The Enzian Theater will be kicking off February with a showcase of the cinematic oeuvre of Meatloaf, to pay tribute to the recently-deceased singer.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Enzian will be hosting a 9:30 p.m. screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show, which Meatloaf's 1975 breakthrough role as rocker Eddie.



And the day before, Friday, Feb. 4, they'll show a very different side of Meatloaf's cinematic skills with David Fincher's Fight Club, where Meatloaf played Robert Paulson.

Tickets remain for both screenings as of this writing, and can be purchased online through the Enzian.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive Read More

  3. Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February Read More

  4. Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis left in the lurch after FDA revokes authorization of COVID-19 antibody treatments Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation