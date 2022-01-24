Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, January 24, 2022

Greenery Creamery owner to open Filipino ice cream shop in Mills 50 later this year

PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/SAMPAGUITA FILIPINO ICE CREAM
  Photo via Instagram/Sampaguita Filipino Ice Cream

As the owner of the Greenery Creamery, Marie Mercado is no stranger to selling folks on new ways to enjoy dessert. She'll put that to use in a new Filipino ice cream shop and bakery in Mills 50 that's slated to open later this year.

According to a report from Bungalower, Mercado is moving her Sampaguita ice cream pop-up into a permanent space at 1233 E. Colonial Drive. Mercado expects the space to be open and selling ice cream in flavors like ube and pandan by the end of the summer or early fall.



For now, Sampaguita will continue to be a pop-up, and you can keep up with where they are by checking out their Instagram. Of course, if you can't wait to try some new flavors, the Greenery Creamery is still around and offering all kinds of interesting (and vegan) treats.





