Monday, January 24, 2022
Greenery Creamery owner to open Filipino ice cream shop in Mills 50 later this year
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM
click to enlarge
- Photo via Instagram/Sampaguita Filipino Ice Cream
As the owner of the Greenery Creamery, Marie Mercado is no stranger to selling folks on new ways to enjoy dessert. She'll put that to use in a new Filipino ice cream shop and bakery in Mills 50 that's slated to open later this year.
According to a report from Bungalower
, Mercado is moving her Sampaguita ice cream pop-up into a permanent space at 1233 E. Colonial Drive. Mercado expects the space to be open and selling ice cream in flavors like ube and pandan by the end of the summer or early fall.
For now, Sampaguita will continue to be a pop-up, and you can keep up with where they are by checking out their Instagram
. Of course, if you can't wait to try some new flavors, the Greenery Creamery
is still around and offering all kinds of interesting (and vegan) treats
.
–
