Orlando's Greenery Creamery, junk food YouTubers made an ice cream hot dog

They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn​'t stop to think if they should. The Greenery Creamery teamed up with YouTubers Hellthy Junk Food to create a hotdog entirely out of ice cream.Luckily, the cream itself isn't hot-dog-flavored (never thought we'd have to say those words outside of an interview with Wes Borland). It's a sweet cream ice cream with a pink candy coating. The relish is jelly, the ketchup is strawberry and the mustard is made from yellow butter cream. Though the bun is convincing, it's just funnel cake.If you're one of Hellthy Junk Food's nearly 3 million fans (or just a curious denizen of the City Beautiful), the dog will be for sale on July 11. The Creamery are encouraging adventurous eaters to pre-order the dog at their website.