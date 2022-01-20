Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Mills 50 Korean spot Chi-Kin expands into former Matcha House space with Clukers Side Bar

Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge chikin_backview.jpg


Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin is expanding into the former home of Matcha House Tea & Creamery in Mills 50.



Chef and owner Hoi Nguyen is building out his Chi-Kin concept into the now-empty space. The new offering will be called Clukers Side Bar and presumably will carry much of the same menu items available next door.

Matcha opened in June 2020, but closed suddenly on Jan. 12. The restaurant announced its end on Facebook.


Nguyen did not share whether there are plans to revive the concept elsewhere.



