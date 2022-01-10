Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 10, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida Dems hope to focus on 'pocketbook issues' rather than culture war distractions in 2022 legislative session

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

Outnumbered by Republicans and bracing for conflicts over what they call “culture war” issues, Florida House Democrats laid out some of their top priorities Monday on the eve of the 2022 legislative session.

“What we can expect from Republicans in this session will be culture wars that distract us from the real issues at hand,” Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said during a news conference.



Driskell, who is policy chairwoman for the House Democratic Caucus, said Democrats will aim to focus on “pocketbook issues that people care about the most.”

Related Florida rep. Matt Gaetz defends racist 'replacement theory' after Tucker Carlson shares it with viewers
Florida rep. Matt Gaetz defends racist 'replacement theory' after Tucker Carlson shares it with viewers
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“Property-insurance rates, they’re too high,” Driskell said, as an example. “I hear that everywhere I go in my district. People are concerned with property insurance rates. The Republicans have run that into the ground, and they need to own that failure “

Lawmakers are expected to consider making changes to the property-insurance system during the 60-day session, after having tried in recent years to address issues such as curbing litigation over insurance claims.

The session will formally kick off Tuesday with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' annual State of the State address. DeSantis has traveled the state in recent weeks releasing a series of proposals that will play a large role in setting the agenda for the session.

One of the issues Driskell labeled a distraction is a priority of DeSantis to cement in law a ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools. Critical race theory, which many Democrats argue is not taught in Florida classrooms, is based on a premise that racism is embedded in American institutions.

“I’m very concerned, I think our caucus is very concerned, about the governor’s recent pivot to making teachers some sort of boogeyman in his crusade to become the presidential nominee,” Driskell said, referring to widespread speculation that DeSantis could run for president in 2024.

Rep. Ramon Alexander, a Tallahassee Democrat who will become the party’s House leader after the November elections, said proposing such a law about critical race theory strengthens the argument for teaching about institutional racism.

“The mere fact that an institution could utilize laws to stop the truth from being told is a justification that we still have structural and institutional racism in America. So, we’re going to focus on making sure that our teachers and our public school system have the resources that they need,” Alexander said.

Democrats also are taking aim at another DeSantis proposal aimed at creating a state office that would investigate election-related crimes.

Related Lawsuit against Florida's vote-by-mail restrictions will be heard next month
Putting a vote-by-mail ballot in the postbox.
Lawsuit against Florida's vote-by-mail restrictions will be heard next month
By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
Blogs

Echoing many Democrats’ criticisms after Republican lawmakers passed a controversial elections bill last year, Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, said the governor seeking further changes is “political theater” — particularly because the 2020 elections were run smoothly in the state.

“These so-called election investigators are unnecessary, and will be costly to Floridians. And (it’s) a big change to the way these investigations have already been done in the past. We already have state attorneys who investigate crimes like this, but Gov. DeSantis wants to take the authority away from the locals and give it to Tallahassee,” Davis said.

Affordable housing, abortion access and immigration policy are other issues that Democrats say will be priorities as they seek to bill themselves as the party of everyday Floridians, while trying to prevent losing key House and Senate seats in the 2022 elections. The session will include redrawing all House, Senate and congressional districts.

“All Floridians, regardless of your background, your ethnicity or your creed all have a seat at the table,” Alexander said. “We should not be alienating people and finding so-called boogeymen to distract us from reality. We want to focus on issues that help all Floridians.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

  2. Actor-comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel Read More

  3. Florida saw 400,000 new cases of coronavirus last week Read More

  4. Top Chef winner Hung Huynh won't be in the kitchen when Ava MediterrAegean opens in Winter Park Read More

  5. Florida Department of Health recommends people knowingly exposed to COVID-19 not get tested Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation