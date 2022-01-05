Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings slams Gov. Ron DeSantis over disappearance during Omicron surge

click to enlarge Screenshot via Orange County Board of County Commissioners

In the final weeks of 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was nowhere to be found. As the Omicron variant pushed COVID-19 case numbers in the state higher than they had ever been, the line from Tallahassee was notably quiet.

DeSantis explained his absence before reporters earlier this week, saying he was attending to First Lady Casey DeSantis as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings saw this as a dereliction of duty on the governor's part and said as much during a recent news conference.

"A lot of people, particularly people who have gone through breast cancer treatment, the notion that would be considered a vacation, I think is offensive to a lot of those folks," DeSantis said.