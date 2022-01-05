Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Monster Food Truck Jam to crunch attendees' hunger in Oviedo this weekend
This Saturday (day day day
) strap your stomachs in because there's a Monster Jam on a collision course with Oviedo … but the only vehicles revving their engines that day will be some of Central Florida's tastiest food trucks.
This weekend's Oviedo Food Truck Monster Jam
, a benefit for local nonprofit Helpful Hands, will feature over 20 food trucks peddling their delicious wares in the great outdoors at Center Lake Park.
The roster of food trucks is TBA as of this writing.
The Oviedo Food Truck Monster Jam is free for attend (and park), and goes down from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Oviedo Amphitheatre at Center Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 8.
