Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Orlando's old jai alai fronton could become entertainment complex with poker rooms, concert venues, apartments

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

The one-time jai alai fronton and current church on 17-92 in Casselberry is looking to get back into the gambling business.

Property owner Richard Birdoff has teamed up with entertainment complex developer The Cordish Companies in the hopes of building a massive mixed-use complex.



The Orlando Sentinel reports that the planned space will include residential apartment buildings, dining options, a sportsbook and poker rooms.


VIDEO: 1960s promo film calls Orlando the "action center" of Florida
VIDEO: 1960s promo film calls Orlando the "action center" of Florida
By Erin Sullivan
Blogs

Elsewhere, the complex will have a country-music themed restaurant, an outdoor stage and potentially thousands of apartments. A further 70,000 square feet of commercial space is planned for the space. Because of Seminole County statutes, the town center will need to approve its plans to host a gambling venue with voters. A planned presentation is coming up next year, with the hope that a ballot initiative will be approved for November. The space is already licensed for pari-mutuel gambling due to its history as a jai alai fronton.



