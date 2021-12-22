Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Orlando's old jai alai fronton could become entertainment complex with poker rooms, concert venues, apartments
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM
The one-time jai alai fronton and current church on 17-92 in Casselberry is looking to get back into the gambling business.
Property owner Richard Birdoff has teamed up with entertainment complex developer The Cordish Companies in the hopes of building a massive mixed-use complex.
reports that the planned space will include residential apartment buildings, dining options, a sportsbook and poker rooms.
Elsewhere, the complex will have a country-music themed restaurant, an outdoor stage and potentially thousands of apartments. A further 70,000 square feet of commercial space is planned for the space. Because of Seminole County statutes, the town center will need to approve its plans to host a gambling venue with voters. A planned presentation is coming up next year, with the hope that a ballot initiative will be approved for November. The space is already licensed for pari-mutuel gambling due to its history as a jai alai fronton.
