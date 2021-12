Nearly a third of unvaccinated healthcare workers seeking new positions are considering a move to Florida

click to enlarge Adobe

As a federal mandate requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated hangs over their heads, many unvaccinated workers are quitting rather than getting a shot against COVID-19. A new study found that Florida was the main destination for healthcare workers considering a move out-of-state from locales planning more strict enforcement of vaccination for those who work among the sick and vulnerable.The study from ResumeBuilder found that 26% of healthcare workers who had already quit their jobs over approaching mandates had no plans to return to the field. Of the people hoping to stay in healthcare, 75% percent said they would look to other states with less stringent requirements. Nearly a third of those looking to move listed Florida as their top destination. The next closest was Tennessee, with less than 10% of respondents saying they hoped to move there.It's yet another example of industries not sending their best down to Florida, with the state's hands-off policies giving us the absolute dregs of every chosen field.Previously, we found that NYPD officers moving to the state due to a lack of vaccine mandate were frequently bringing extremely checkered records along with them. Now, we're bound to see an influx of nurses who only take the Hippocratic Oath seriously up to the point that it mildly inconveniences them.If nothing changes, vaccines will be required for healthcare workers in the state. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis has made vaccine mandates and coronavirus protections his main issue, pushing a program that makes emergency mandates nearly impossible and fighting federal mandates in court.