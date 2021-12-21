Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The Heard

Kraken Music Festival set to be unleashed on Orlando in February

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM

click image Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - PHOTO COURTESY RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Red Jumpsuit Apparatus/Facebook
  • Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Kraken Music Festival is returning to Orlando for a sequel to 2021's event in February, with a lineup featuring an eclectic mix of heavy flavors.

Surfacing at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds (hey, it's outside at least) on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, the Kraken is an all-dayer running from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.



The lineup features the Used, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We’re Wolves and the Dev.

“We are insanely excited for Kraken Fest 2022,” said festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira in a press statement. “Orlando has welcomed us with open arms since our first show there, so we are thrilled to be back and continue to grow. We are pumped to have the opportunity to bring The Used back to Florida after the unforeseen cancellation of their Orlando show earlier this year.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 21 (today!), through Ticketweb.



