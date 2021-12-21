Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Bloggytown

AdventHealth announces 21% COVID-19 positivity rate, largest spike they've ever seen in pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 1:12 PM


AdventHealth is seeing some concerning spikes in COVID-19 positivity among their Central Florida campuses as the Omicron variant pushes surges across the United States.

In a live briefing from the hospital group, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Victor Herrera said that their campuses saw a spike from under 5% positivity to 21% positivity. Herrera called it the largest such spike he had seen since the beginning of the pandemic.



While Herrera said that they have yet to identify the Omicron variant among their patients, the time and the sudden spike does indicate that the new variant is causing a surge.

“We’ve seen a rapid increase. We’ve actually never seen that number increase in the manner that we have increased in the last couple of weeks,” Herrera said.

Tom Johnson of AdventHealth TV pointed out that only around 100 people are currently hospitalized at AdventHealth campuses. That's significantly less than the 1700 people they say at the peak of the August spike. Herrera still urged caution, as he feared the true test will come in the next few months.

"Every surge is different," he said, before predicting that the worst of it might come at "the beginning of January" due to a two-week lag between spikes in positivity and hospitalizations.

Herrera said the hospital group is taking proactive steps to prepare for a possible surge. They restarted their COVID-19 command center, where hospital leaders can review data and come up with a plan based on speculative scenarios.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  3. New paid Disney shuttle service launches following axing of Magical Express Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando bars sue federal government over SBA grant disbursement Read More

  5. Orlando Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not seek fourth term in Congress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation