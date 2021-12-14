Mango's Orlando launches new show in the latest sign of I-Drive's recovery

click to enlarge
-
Image via Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
-
Dancers in the new Mango's Live show
Despite another new variant threatening to upend the progress the travel industry has seen over the past few months, there’s a new optimism
in the air in Orlando's tourism district.
Construction is active on the Epic Universe site, and conventions are slowly beginning to return. The recovery of International Drive can also be seen at one of its most famous dinner shows.
Mango’s Tropical Café began welcoming guests back nearly six months ago. Still, without the convention crowds, there’s been less demand for the special events spaces and large dinner party accommodations. Most of the dining room remained dark as owner Joshua Wallack focused instead of making do with the nightclub model the venue previously only ran on late nights. Multiple concerts and special events helped draw crowds back to the venue, without the large-scale dinner show performances that made Mango’s famous.
click to enlarge
-
Image via Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
-
Joshua Wallack, the founder and owner of Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
That changed last week when after a more than twenty-month long pause, a newly reimagined dinner show debuted to a packed house of local celebrities and dignitaries, including multiple local politicians.
Wallack is quick to acknowledge the only reason the reopen was made possible is thanks to federal pandemic-related relief funds.
“The last time I saw this show live on the stage, it was March 16, 2020. God bless America for the past two presidents; one passed the shuttered venue grant and one expanded it. Thanks to that, a place like Mango’s can rise again, with live musicians and performers,” he said.
Unlike many other small businesses, the family-owned and operated Mango’s opted to not use the Paycheck Protection Program loans in the hopes that other options would allow them to reopen. That came in the form of two SBA grants focused on shuttered live venue operators. In Orlando, Mango’s received more than $6.3 million, one of the largest grant awards in the city, rivaled only by the City’s own downtown venues.
Reflecting back on the process it took to reopen, Wallack states it was the most challenging projects he’s ever undertaken and one of the most difficult periods in Mango’s decades-long history.
“After our last [Orlando] show on March 16, 2020, I posted on my social media, ‘in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.’ I didn't know if we were ever going to be open again. I certainly didn't imagine it was going to be nearly two years," he said. "I mean, my God, how can any small business last that long? So, we really made some strong strategic moves. You know, my dad and I stuck together on everything. It was hard not taking the PPP loans and going for the shuttered venue grants. Getting those secured gives us a chance to rise again with this incredible show that we see now, Mango’s Live.”
click to enlarge
-
Image via Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
-
A Michael Jackson set from the new Mango's Live show
According to Wallack's estimate, the Mango’s team had to dedicate more than six hundred hours to the application process.
“We were eternally grateful to the United States government, both sides of the aisle, for coming together to see how much the live events sector was decimated by COVID-19," he said. "It was an extinction-level event for many, many small businesses.”
With money in hand, Wallack was able to rehire many of the performers who had been furloughed since last spring. It also brought new work for many of the auxiliary trades required to successfully relaunch the dinner-and-a-show format.
The new show features a cast of nearly two dozen and includes a dizzying number of costume changes. The previous show, heavy on Latin music, was similar to the South Beach version. With sets dedicated to Queen, Lady Gaga, and Kris Kross, this new show is noticeably more geared towards the diverse but U.S.-dominate clientele Orlando attracts.
click to enlarge
The new, more pop music-focused Mango’s Live comes as Orlando’s tourism industry is still carried mainly by domestic leisure travel.
“We're seeing the still a tremendous upwelling in leisure travel; I think domestic leisure is what’s strongest right now,” explained Wallack. “People are completely displaced from other typical destinations, like New York or LA, so they're coming to Orlando. Disney World is packed; every weekend you're seeing it. That and we don't even really have international travelers. I mean, we barely have a trickle of that back yet, let alone convention and business travelers.”
Despite the lack of traffic near the convention center, many parts of the tourist district look to be rebounding. Just down the street from Mango’s two record-breaking thrill rides
are getting their final touches ahead of an opening in just a few days. The two new rides at ICON Park sit not far from Ripley’s Orlando odditorium, which used the slowdown to completely remodel
.
Soon to join the already rapidly changing skyline in the tourism district is Joshua Wallack’s next major venture. A record-breaking dynamic art digital screen
will begin being installed on the northern and west walls of the Hollywood Plaza that sits adjacent to Mango’s in the coming weeks. The steel for the new sign is now being installed, with more than five hundred anchor holes having to be installed into the parking structure.
click to enlarge
-
Image via Orange County | AOA
-
Concept art, as seen in the permit application, sent to Orange County. Parcel 36-23-28-3787-00-010
For Wallack and most of the tourist district, the focus now is learning from the extreme situation
of the past two years while preparing to welcome all visitors to The City Beautiful once again. Towards the end of the conversation with the Orlando Weekly
, Wallack pointed to his soon-to-be tenant in the Hollywood Garage as to why Mango’s can reopen.
“With 9/11 and in 2008, we saw a decline in business, but we never went down to zero. With the pandemic, we went to zero. We had to furlough everybody. It was terrible…Some of the stuff that we were reading in 2020 was apocalyptic," he said, "We are so thankful that Florida, led by Disney World and Universal, really attempted to figure out how to get people back in having fun again in a safe manner.”
–
