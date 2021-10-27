Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Gist

Icon Park doubles down on roadside rides with two record-breaking attractions

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ICON PARK SLINGSHOT | SLINGSHOT GROUP OF COMPANIES
  • Image via ICON Park Slingshot | Slingshot Group of Companies

We’re still weeks away from international tourists returning, and business travel may never fully recover. However, any uncertainty that may still be found in the travel industry can’t be seen from International Drive. While other attractions have been fretting, Icon Park has been busy forever changing the skyline of Orlando.

Already home to two of the most recognizable landmarks in the region, Icon Park will soon open two more record-breaking attractions. The world’s tallest drop tower and the world’s largest slingshot will join the equally record-breaking Starflyer and the park's iconic wheel in coming months. Last week, the two new attractions were topped off.

Visible from miles away, the 430-foot-tall drop tower is covered in programmable LED lights. Beyond its height, its most notable feature is a multi-story wind dancer candlestick ornament on the top of the tower. Nearby, the two towers of the Orlando Slingshot reach 30 stories into the air.


click to enlarge A close up of the wind dancer candle stick ornament that sits atop of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower - IMAGE VIA SLINGSHOT GROUP OF COMPANIES | ORLANDO FREE FALL
  • Image via Slingshot Group of Companies | Orlando Free Fall
  • A close up of the wind dancer candle stick ornament that sits atop of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower

The two new attractions are just the latest in a busy year for Icon Park. Last year Blake Shelton’s Ole Red opened in the plot next to the slingshot and drop tower. This past winter saw the complex’s small arcade expand into the Wheelhouse. Now with more than 7,000 square feet, the arcade is among the largest in the region. Escape rooms, VR experiences, and a carnival-style game were also added to the expanded arcade.

2021 kicked off with the Museum of Illusions opening in the former Skeletons museum. This summer, Gordon Ramsay became the latest celebrity chef to have a presence in Orlando when his Fish & Chips concept opened at Icon Park in August.

click to enlarge GORDON RAMSEY NORTH AMERICA
  • Gordon Ramsey North America

Few of those additions are as visible as these latest two, however. Even while other sections of I-Drive try to shed the roadside attractions that made it famous, Icon Park has found a way to blend traditional tourist offerings with the more upscale ones sought by convention-goers and modern travelers.

click to enlarge dji_0169_1_.jpg

Unlike its predecessor, the Mercado, Icon Park has ample public spaces and has become a de facto front lawn for I-Drive. Developments that have tried to focus on one group over the other (conventioneers, theme park visitors, families, singles, international travelers and oh yeah, locals) haven’t seen nearly the same success. Icon Park has shown that an "all things to all people" approach may be the ticket to success in this highly competitive but diverse market.

The Orlando Slingshot and Orlando Free Fall drop tower are both slated to open later this year.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight Read More

  2. The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis Read More

  3. Judge rules that online orders of medical marijuana are OK in Florida Read More

  4. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  5. Florida's surgeon general says he can't communicate clearly while wearing a mask Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation