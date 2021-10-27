Icon Park doubles down on roadside rides with two record-breaking attractions

click to enlarge Image via ICON Park Slingshot | Slingshot Group of Companies

We’re still weeks away from international tourists returning, and business travel may never fully recover. However, any uncertainty that may still be found in the travel industry can’t be seen from International Drive. While other attractions have been fretting, Icon Park has been busy forever changing the skyline of Orlando.

Already home to two of the most recognizable landmarks in the region, Icon Park will soon open two more record-breaking attractions. The world’s tallest drop tower and the world’s largest slingshot will join the equally record-breaking Starflyer and the park's iconic wheel in coming months. Last week, the two new attractions were topped off.

Visible from miles away, the 430-foot-tall drop tower is covered in programmable LED lights. Beyond its height, its most notable feature is a multi-story wind dancer candlestick ornament on the top of the tower. Nearby, the two towers of the Orlando Slingshot reach 30 stories into the air.

A close up of the wind dancer candle stick ornament that sits atop of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower

