Icon Park doubles down on roadside rides with two record-breaking attractions

We’re still weeks away from international tourists returning, and business travel may never fully recover. However, any uncertainty that may still be found in the travel industry can’t be seen from International Drive. While other attractions have been fretting, Icon Park has been busy forever changing the skyline of Orlando.
Already home to two of the most recognizable landmarks in the region, Icon Park will soon open two more record-breaking attractions. The world’s tallest drop tower and the world’s largest slingshot will join the equally record-breaking Starflyer and the park's iconic wheel in coming months. Last week, the two new attractions were topped off.
Visible from miles away, the 430-foot-tall drop tower is covered in programmable LED lights. Beyond its height, its most notable feature is a multi-story wind dancer candlestick ornament on the top of the tower. Nearby, the two towers of the Orlando Slingshot reach 30 stories into the air.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.