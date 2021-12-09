Mayhem on Mills to get Orlando wresting fans 'Into the Groove' this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Mayhem on Millss/Facebook

Orlando indie wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills has a big year-ending card coming up this weekend, and it's getting a makeover from the "Season's Beatings" of days of yore to the 1980s-themed "Into the Groove."Mayhem on Mills returns to their new home base of Ten10 Brewing on Virginia — still within striking distance of the titular Mills Avenue — this Sunday, Dec. 12.The card features MOM Champion — and Best of Orlando winner — Sawyer Wreck defending her title against Kilynn King.You'll also see the Metro Bros square off against Culture Inc.; Hunter Law vs. Faboo Andre; a three-way match between Snoop Strikes, CJ O'Doyle and Parrow; and a "1984 Daytona Beach Bud Break Talent Show" featuring Drennen, DMC, Timmy Lou Retton, Wolfe Taylor, Randy Wentworth and Beastly — which is either a battle royale or … a talent show.Into the Groove starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, going against the equally stiff competition of roughly 600 local holiday markets. Tickets are $20.The event is outdoors and masks are encouraged.