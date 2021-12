All Elite Wrestling announces long weekend worth of live events and a fan fest in Orlando next spring

click to enlarge Photo by J.D. Casto

AEW's Malakai Black

All Elite Wrestling will be returning to Orlando in a big way in 2022 with a massive three-day series of live events, television and pay-per-view tapings and a fan fest all on deck.AEW announced on Thursday that they will be coming back to the City Beautiful on Friday-Sunday, March 4-6 with different events each day — all at the Addition Financial Arena near UCF.First up, on Friday night is a live taping of AEW's program, (which airs weekly on cable channel TNT) starting at 8 p.m. Saturday will see an AEW fan fest event with signings and meet & greets with AEW wrestlers and talent. Finally Sunday will feature a taping of the pay-per0viewat 7:30 p.m. No wrestlers have been confirmed as of yet, but the smart money is on some combination of Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, Malakai Black, FTR and more.AEW recently came to Orlando for a taping at Addition Financial Arena back in October for ataping and you should check out our photographer J.D. Casto's gallery of all the action Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster