Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 9, 2021

The Gist

All Elite Wrestling announces long weekend worth of live events and a fan fest in Orlando next spring

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge AEW's Malakai Black - PHOTO BY J.D. CASTO
  • Photo by J.D. Casto
  • AEW's Malakai Black
All Elite Wrestling will be returning to Orlando in a big way in 2022 with a massive three-day series of live events, television  and pay-per-view tapings and a fan fest all on deck.

AEW announced on Thursday that they will be coming back to the City Beautiful on Friday-Sunday, March 4-6 with different events each day — all at the Addition Financial Arena near UCF.



First up, on Friday night is a live taping of AEW's program Rampage, (which airs weekly on cable channel TNT) starting at 8 p.m. Saturday will see an AEW fan fest event with signings and meet & greets with AEW wrestlers and talent. Finally Sunday will feature a taping of the pay-per0view AEW Revolution at 7:30 p.m. No wrestlers have been confirmed as of yet, but the smart money is on some combination of Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, Malakai Black, FTR and more.

AEW recently came to Orlando for a taping at Addition Financial Arena back in October for a Dynamite taping and you should check out our photographer J.D. Casto's gallery of all the action.

Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida throws $5 million behind Orlando's bid to host 2026 World Cup Read More

  2. Florida's first confirmed case of Omicron variant reported in Tampa Read More

  3. Donald Trump, Bill O' Reilly's show in Orlando this weekend still has hundreds of unsold tickets Read More

  4. Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch Read More

  5. Nikki Fried faces ethics inquiry over financial disclosures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation