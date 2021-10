Publix heiress donated more than $450K to groups who helped organize Jan. 6 insurrection

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Publix

Fancelli, who is not involved in Publix business operations, did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment, and it is unclear if she knew about the robocall ahead of time. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which reported in January that Fancelli had given approximately $300,000 to support the rally, she said: “I am a proud conservative and have real concerns associated with election integrity, yet I would never support any violence, particularly the tragic and horrific events that unfolded on January 6th.”



Alex Jones, a far-right talk show host and conspiracy theorist who was involved in the Jan. 6 rally, has said that it cost “close to half a million dollars.” He has also said a donor he did not identify paid for 80 percent of the rally.

The descendants of Publix founder George Jenkins have dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into conservative coffers tied to things like keeping marijuana illegal and reelecting former President Trump, but now it appears they’ve also pumped money into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S.Capitol.According to the, on Dec 29 Jenkin’s daughter, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, gave $150,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association, which paid for robocalls promoting the march and to “call on Congress to stop the steal.”That same day, according to the publication, she also gave an additional $300,000 to Women for America First, the group that originally obtained the permit for the “Stop the Steal” rally, which featured former President Donald Trump.From theThe donations surface as a congressional committee is investigating the finances surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.But this isn’t remotely the first time the Jenkins kids have gotten involved in politics. Last January,discovered through FEC filings that the founder's other daughter, Carol Barnett Jenkins, donated a total of $110,000 to the Georgia Republican election efforts in 2020.According to the Miami New Times , multiple Publix offspring have maxed out federal donations to Trump's 2020 campaign, including Carol and Julie, and also and his grandchildren Gregory Fancelli and Leslie Fancelli Sonatori.