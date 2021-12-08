Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Bloggytown

DeSantis vows to fight climate change without doing any 'left-wing stuff'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR'S PRESS OFFICE
  • photo courtesy Governor's Press Office


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been in a delicate position from his first days as the state's top executive. As a somewhat environmentally conscious Republican, he's had to dance around the fact that much of his base thinks the demonstrable rise in global temperatures is a hoax. That was on full display during a recent news conference in Tampa, where he announced a raft of climate change mitigation proposals while decrying the use of words like "global warming."



“We’re a low-lying state, we’re a storm-prone state, and we’re a flood-prone state,” DeSantis told the crowd. “And so we worked with the Legislature to say, OK how are we going to address this in a way that’s going to protect Florida’s communities, protect our economic livelihood and make sure we’re doing what we need to do.”

As a Republican, DeSantis stands against anything that might cause a business owner or C-Suite type a bit of discomfort. So his proposals notably don't do much to reign in the sort of extractive businesses that have fueled the ongoing crisis. He balked at a reporters use of the term "global warming," saying it was a Trojan horse for ideological concerns.

Related Florida Senate's proposed $6.1 billion spending plan includes sea-level rise mitigation, Everglades protection
Florida Senate's proposed $6.1 billion spending plan includes sea-level rise mitigation, Everglades protection
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

“What I’ve found is when people start talking about things like global warming they typically use that as a pretext to do a bunch of left-wing things that they would want to do anyways. And so we’re not doing any left-wing stuff,” he said.

What DeSantis is willing to do is increase stormwater drainage and build up seawalls to deal with the problem as it currently exists. The projects are almost entirely focused on moving the encroaching water we're already dealing with more efficiently. This first wave of projects is projected to cost $270 million.

Related Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget
Rep. Anna Eskamani
Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

The narrow framework created by the United States' center-right, two-party system means that leftist solutions to the climate crisis aren't even on the table, as much as DeSantis likes to tilt at Communist, electricity-producing windmills.

Punitive taxation on polluters and businesses that do active harm is not exactly being kicked around in anarchist collectives. The only true solution to climate change is an end to our consumption-based and carbon-heavy economy as we know it. But you won't even hear that from the folks that regularly get edited into pictures of Joseph Stalin by right-wing cranks and railed against in DeSantis campaign merch.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Winter Park's new library to finally open with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house Read More

  3. Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget Read More

  4. Investors purchased nearly 1 in 4 Orlando homes last quarter Read More

  5. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation