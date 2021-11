Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants you to know that his balls are for sale

click to enlarge Photo via Ron DeSantis

Despite what you may have heard, Ron DeSantis has balls, and they're for sale.Following over 60,000 dead constituents and a special session railing against vaccine mandates , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released new scrotum-themed re-election campaign merchandise.On Wednesday, as the Legislature made a move to pass DeSantis’ wish to ban businesses from requiring vaccines for employees, the governor’s team debuted a new set of golf balls available on his campaign website with “ Florida’s Governor Has Balls ” printed on the package, along with “Hold The Line.”“Standing firm and setting an example for the rest of the nation in defending freedom as it comes under assault has become par for the course with Governor DeSantis,” says an email from his campaign.Ron’s white, dimply balls cost $19.95, and are actually TaylorMade TP5X Golf Balls.Surely, nothing says you stood up to the globalist agenda, Big Tech, and the woke media like letting everyone know your balls are for sale.This isn’t the first bit of dumb DeSantis swag that minimizes the state’s coronavirus catastrophe. Last summer, DeSantis released a beer koozie that read “How can I drink a beer with a mask on?”