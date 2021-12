City of Orlando to ring in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting at Lake Eola

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Concert Band/Facebook

The city of Orlando will ring in the holiday season tonight with a celebration around Lake Eola and a ceremonial tree lighting.The annual bash kicks off at 5 p.m. with the opening of a food truck rally and vendor market near the massive tree. A pre-show by the Orlando Concert Band will start at 6:30 and a stage show near the iconic tree will lead right up to the official lighting. Santa will also be available to meet any little ones at the park.The city reports that this year's Christmas tree is covered in 2,000 ornaments and over 200 pounds of lights. The 64-foot tall tree performs a light show in sync with Lake Eola's famous fountain.At 8 p.m., Mayor Buddy Dyer will throw the switch to light the tree for the rest of the season. Those wary of crowds for whatever reason can catch the tree display's synchronized light show every night through January 6.That show will run on the hour between 5:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.